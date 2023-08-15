For Sale

Modern Farmhouse-style estate listed in Healdsburg for $4,395,000

This Modern Farmhouse-style estate offering vineyard views is on over 10 acres in Healdsburg.

This house was designed by San Francisco architect Steven Rajninger in 2006 with a focus on indoor-outdoor living.

The main house features a spacious gourmet kitchen, living room and dining area, each with views of the yard. The primary bedroom suite is upstairs, while a second bedroom is downstairs. There’s also an office area with a fireplace.

Outside, the yard features a two-bedroom guest house, a 65-foot lap pool, and cascading water feature.

There is also a 1,248-square-foot barn with a remodeled upper loft updated for use as a home office. 

6401 Mountain View Ranch, Healdsburg is listed by Graham P Sarasy of Healdsburg Sotheby’s International Realty

