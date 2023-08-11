Sonoma County homes with recently reduced prices

Slide 1 of 18 27 Hampton Road, Occidental - $400,000 - Price cut: $25K (8/2) 2 beds, 1 bath, 992 square feet. Lot size: 3,123 square feet. Year built: 1918. This historic west county house was built in 1918, and has been well-maintained and updated. The house has been listed for 38 days, and the seller recently reduced the price by $25,000.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This house has an open floor plan, with the kitchen and dining room being one side of this living room area. There are wood floors and high, peaked ceiling with exposed wood planks.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This backyard includes a firepit and a couple of chairs for visiting or relaxing. Because the house is surrounded by redwoods, there’s no need for extra landscaping.

Slide 4 of 18 672 Bambi Lane, Santa Rosa - $675,000 - Price cut: $24K (7/27) 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,184 square feet. Lot size: 5,841 square feet. Year built: 1975. This single-story house has been listed for over 29 days, and the seller recently reduced the price by $24,000. It features drought-resistant landscaping, mature plants, a pool, and a spacious garage.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room has wood flooring, recessed lighting, and a wood-burning fireplace.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is simple with a lawn area and a pool. Any shrubs or other plants in this yard are drought-resistant, requiring very little maintenance.

Slide 7 of 18 22179 Ruoff Road, Jenner - $495,000 - Price cut: $100K (7/07) N/A beds, N/A baths, 1,159 square feet. Lot size: 2.74 acres. Year built:N/A. This unique A-Frame house in Jenner recently received a sizable price reduction of $100,000. While the exterior is in good shape, the interior needs a lot of work. The listing states ‘Owner wants this property sold. All cash offers or seller will finance qualified buyer.’

Slide 8 of 18 Interior. This peek inside the house shows how much work a homebuyer will have to take on.

Slide 9 of 18 Back deck. One of the selling points for houses in West County is the Redwoods, and this back deck provides a great look at the forest around the house.

Slide 10 of 18 12109 Henno Road, Glen Ellen - $848,300 - Price cut: $65.4K (7/13) 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,296 square feet. Lot size: 0.65 acres. Year built: 1978. Located on more than a half acre in the small town of Glen Ellen, this single-family home has enough space to park an RV, and it’s close to some of Sonoma Valley’s best wineries. It recently had its price reduced by $65,400.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This living room has a tall ceiling and a wall of windows running the full height of the wall allowing natural light to fill the room.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. This yard is set up to take advantage of the space, showing a garage, storage shed, and where a full-size RV can be easily parked.

Slide 13 of 18 837 Lightwood Court, Rohnert Park - $789,000 - Price cut: $10K (8/3) 5 beds, 2 baths, 2,108 square feet. Lot size: 8,276 square feet. Year built: 1973. This 5 bedroom, two-story, home in Rohnert Park and has recently been remodeled inside and out. It has also had the price reduced by $10,000.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. The living room features wooden floors, fresh paint, and a high ceiling to make the room feel larger.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. The backyard has a cement patio area, and the rest is open space with no landscaping, which gives a new homeowner to plant or decorate as they see fit.

Slide 16 of 18 14441 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville - $445,000 - Price cut: $30K (7/8) 2 beds, 1 bath, 893 square feet. Lot size: 5,001 square feet. Year built: 1951. This 1950s home has wooden floors with radiant heating and custom knotty pine wainscoting. The price for this home has been recently reduced by $30,000.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The knotty pine wainscoting can be seen on the lower half of the walls, and an original wood-burning heater.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. The yard area abuts a hillside covered in redwoods. Instead of a large landscaped yard, there’s a sizable deck to enjoy the forest view.