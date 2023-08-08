4-acre Kenwood estate with seasonal creek just listed for $3,888,000

Slide 1 of 25 870 Kinnybrook Drive, Kenwood - $3,888,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 4,129 square feet. Lot size: 3.90 acres. Year built: 1998 This 4-bedroom estate has over 4,000 square feet of interior space, providing plenty of room for entertaining. The long driveway leading up to the house is compacted gravel, making it low maintenance.

Slide 2 of 25 Garage. This home has a garage with 3 separate parking spaces, and well as a covered carport by the entry that has enough room for 4 additional vehicles.

Slide 3 of 25 Entryway. This entryway has a high, cathedral ceiling with a chandelier, windows for natural lighting, and marble-tiled steps leading down to the living room.

Slide 4 of 25 Living room. The entrance opens to this comfortable living room featuring large glass French doors leading out to a balcony.

Slide 5 of 25 Living room. This is a view of the living room looking back towards the entryway, showing the tiled floor covered with a large area rug.

Slide 6 of 25 Kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops. custom cabinets, and recessed lighting.

Slide 7 of 25 Kitchen. The kitchen also features stainless steel appliances and a large center island.

Slide 8 of 25 Casual dining area. This casual breakfast area is next to the kitchen, overlooking the living room.

Slide 9 of 25 Formal dining room. The formal dining area is in its own room for privacy, and has a custom chandelier, formal silk wallpaper, and a wall of picture windows.

Slide 10 of 25 Office. There’s an office with a sitting area for relaxing.

Slide 11 of 25 Media room. There’s a media room for watching television; the main living room is reserved for visiting and doesn’t have a TV area.

Slide 12 of 25 Primary bedroom. The main bedroom occupies the entire second floor, including a siting area and spa-like bathroom.

Slide 13 of 25 Primary bedroom. The sitting area has a gas fireplace and access to a private patio.

Slide 14 of 25 Primary bathroom. The bathroom includes marble countertops and a custom shower with decorative glass bricks.

Slide 15 of 25 Primary bathroom. There is a custom soaking bathtub in the bathroom.

Slide 16 of 25 Backyard. This view is of the back of the house when going out to the yard area. There’s a large wading pool with a fountain by the patio area.

Slide 17 of 25 Pool. The pool area has a sizable cement patio around it with space for relaxing.

Slide 18 of 25 Pool. The pool area has a stunning view of the Sonoma Valley.

Slide 19 of 25 Backyard. Built on a hillside, the pool area has steps leading down to this patio area located by raised planters filled with flowers.

Slide 20 of 25 Backyard. There are walking paths throughout the 3.90 acres.

Slide 21 of 25 Backyard. This area has a well-maintained gravel path to walk through areas that have been professionally landscaped.

Slide 22 of 25 Picnic area. Other areas in the acreage have been left natural, and there’s a picnic table set out in the woods.

Slide 23 of 25 Seasonal creek. This creek flows through a part of the yard.

Slide 24 of 25 Aerial view. This view of the house shows the woods surrounding the home.

Slide 25 of 25 Aerial view. This picture of the house shows the long driveway heading up towards the garage area.