4-acre Kenwood estate with seasonal creek just listed for $3,888,000

This Kenwood estate is located on almost 4 acres surrounded by vineyards and located behind the Kenwood Winery in Sonoma Valley.
Built in 1998, the exterior features stone columns and the entrance has double doors and high ceilings, which lead to a spacious living area with a fireplace and French doors.
The kitchen features a large center island, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and a private patio. Also on the main level is a formal dining room, a half bath, a laundry room, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom.
The primary suite on the second floor has a gas fireplace, a reading nook, a private view balcony, and a spa bathroom.
The backyard features professional landscaping, a large patio area, a pool and fountains. There is also a seasonal creek surrounded by mature trees.
