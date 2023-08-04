Homes for sale right now in The Sea Ranch

Slide 1 of 18 116 Starboard Court, The Sea Ranch - $1,495,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,988 square feet. Lot size: 9, 365 square feet. Year built: 1989. This 1989 home is in the West Meadow Sea Ranch neighborhood, and features a newer roof, solar, and views of the ocean.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room features large picture windows and a small patio area to take advantage of the sea air outside.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The lot size for this house is 9, 365 square feet, but with the ocean within walking distance, the backyard isn’t more than a few places to sit and relax while enjoying the view.

Slide 4 of 18 41751 Leeward Road, The Sea Ranch - $1,200,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,455 square feet. Lot size: 10,641 square feet. Year built: 1982. This house is located near the fairway of a local golf course but set far enough back to ensure privacy. Not pictured in the listing, but may be a selling point for cat owners, is a custom ‘catio’ that the current owners created for their cats.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This living room features a high beamed ceiling, custom fireplace, and recessed lighting.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. Like many homes in this area, the backyard is more focused as an area to sit and relax, with close access to the golf links and the Del Mar pool and tennis courts.

Slide 7 of 18 39210 Pacific Reach, The Sea Ranch - $1,100,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,640 square feet. Lot size: 0.91 acres. Year built: 1982. This 2 story house is located in the Meadows neighborhood of The Sea Ranch, in a private park-like setting close to an acre in desirable West Meadow.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This living room has a wood-burning heater, a custom kitchen and a high, planked ceiling.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. Close to the redwoods, this home doesn’t need a landscaped backyard.

Slide 10 of 18 157 Broad Reach, The Sea Ranch - $1,195,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,616 square feet. Lot size: 10,237 square feet. Year built: 1992. This house is in the West Meadow neighborhood in The Sea Ranch and has amenities like an attached 2 car garage. According to the listing, this house is close to Shell Beach, tide pools, seal rookery, walking trails, and the Ohlson Recreation Center which includes tennis courts, a pool, and a sauna.

Slide 11 of 18 Dining area. This home has an open floor plan, and this dining and kitchen area showcase well-maintained wood floors, recessed lighting, and two sliding glass doors providing access to the back patio.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. With a lot size of 10,237 square feet, the owners have set up a nice patio area for relaxing or entertaining, and the rest of the land is allowed to stay in its natural form.

Slide 13 of 18 233 Ballast Road #233, The Sea Ranch - $1,695,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,625 square feet. Lot size: 0.31 acres. Year built: 1997. This split-level home was built in 1997, and the ocean front bluff trail is located steps from the front door, making this a good find for homebuyers interested in outdoor activities.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This living room boasts a high, slanted ceiling, gas fireplace, and large windows in the wall facing the ocean to provide unobstructed views.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. With outdoor activities just steps away, instead of a landscaped backyard this house has a comfortable patio with views of the ocean.

Slide 16 of 18 62 Clippers Reach, The Sea Ranch - $1,775,500 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,779 square feet. Lot size: 0.53 acres. Year built: 2007. This house has two private en-suite bedrooms on either side of the entryway. The Great Room is located on the upper floor, allowing for more space to spread out.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This side of the upstairs Great Room showcases attention to detail, with wood floors, a gas fireplace, and custom lighting.

Slide 18 of 18 Patio view. This is a view from the upstairs font patio, looking over the neighborhood and the ocean just blocks away.