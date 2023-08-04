For Sale

Homes for sale right now in The Sea Ranch

According to the neighborhood pros at Niche, the tiny community of Sea Ranch (population 1,078) has a lot to offer a homebuyer looking for a more rural place to live.

Here are the top three reasons people may consider buying in The Sea Ranch:

Coastal lifestyle: This town is located on the Sonoma Coast, offering spectacular ocean views, beaches and wildlife.

Nature: For nature enthusiasts, there are miles of trails along the beaches and through redwood forests. Some other popular outdoor activities include whale watching, tidepool exploration and birdwatching.

Community: The Sea Ranch is known for having a strong sense of community devoted to protecting the natural beauty of the area.

