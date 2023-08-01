For Sale

Custom Santa Rosa estate on 17 acres listed for $3,895,000

Situated on the outskirts of Bennett Valley, this 17.71-acre estate offers panoramic views and a gated entry for privacy and security.

The main house has 4,341 square feet of interior space, and there’s a 616- square-foot ADU unit on the property, The yard includes a custom pool, outdoor kitchen, mature landscaping, flower gardens, and mature oaks, surrounded by manicured walking paths.

This estate is west-facing with offers stunning sunsets and sweeping views of Sonoma County, including Taylor Mountain Regional Park and the Open Space Preserve behind it.

2600 Warrington Road, Santa Rosa is listed by Douglas A Swanson of Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty

Click through our gallery above to preview this custom Santa Rosa estate

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *