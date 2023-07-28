Homes currently listed in Forestville

For Sale

According to real estate reviewers at Niche, Forestville in the Russian River Valley perfect for people looking for a smaller town with a rural feel. The population of Forestville is currently 3,768, and though the population skews older, the elementary schools are highly rated.

There are a lot of reasons why someone might want to buy a house in Forestville. Here are the top three:

Scenic location: Forestville is known for its beautiful natural surroundings, with redwood forests, vineyards, and the Russian River nearby, making it an attractive place for nature enthusiasts and those seeking a tranquil setting.

Wine Country living: Sonoma County is renowned for its wine culture, and Forestville offers easy access to many vineyards and wineries, making it an especially desirable choice for wine lovers.

Proximity to outdoor activities: The area offers various outdoor recreational opportunities such as hiking, kayaking, and fishing, appealing to individuals who enjoy an active lifestyle.

