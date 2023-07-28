Homes currently listed in Forestville

Slide 1 of 18 9341 Champs De Elysees, Forestville - $499,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,498 square feet. Lot size: 10,001 square feet. Year built: 1963. This 1960s home can be used as a full-time residence with a great guest unit, or a rental. According to the listing this house has separate levels, and both levels include 2 bedrooms and one bathroom, with separate entrances and separate utility meters.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room is found on the uppermost level and features original wood ceilings, a sizable kitchen, and plenty of windows.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. Built on a hill, this backyard is on a gentle incline with plenty of space for gardening if so desired.

Slide 4 of 18 10850 Cosmo Court, Forestville - $1,195,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,000 square feet. Lot size: N/A square feet. Year built: 1930. This historic home is a rare find, overlooking the well-known Hacienda Beach in Forestville, and spread over three lots with unobstructed views.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This house has been extensively upgraded and updated, with newer wood floors, a custom gas fireplace, and a sizable skylight.

Slide 6 of 18 Back of house. The front of the house hides this hillside overlook, which looks down on the Russian river and the popular Hacienda beach.

Slide 7 of 18 10556 Woodside Drive, Forestville - $650,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 square feet. Lot size: 6,007 square feet. Year built: 1938. Located above the flood zone, this historic 1938 house includes a detached workshop/storage area and parking for three or more vehicles.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This living room features the original 1930s wood floors, walls, a beamed ceiling, and a freestanding gas heater.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. Built on a hillside, there’s little room to garden or do landscaping. The workshop is near the font of this house, and built on a platform to keep it level.

Slide 10 of 18 7766 Mirabel Road, Forestville - $1,099,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,200 square feet. Lot size: 0.70 acres. Year built: 1957. This 1957-built property features a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home and an ADU, and is situated on a .89-acre lot off Mirabel Road. This house is suitable for a primary residence, an income-generating investment, or a weekend retreat.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This living room in the main residence features a generous gas fireplace, a high cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, and a sliding glass door with direct access to the outside.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. This sizable backyard includes a custom pool with some drought-resistant shrubs on the side, and a small lawn keeping maintenance low.

Slide 13 of 18 11241 Vellutini Road, Forestville - $540,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,072 square feet. Lot size: 1.56 acres. Year built: 1962. This cabin has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a cozy interior space totaling 1,072 square feet. Set on a 1 1/2 acre hillside, this house features picturesque views of the surrounding redwoods.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This living room keeps the rustic, cabin feeling with wood floors, a wood-burning heater, and cathedral ceilings with wooden planks.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. The back of this home is no or low-maintenance, and it features a creek running alongside the property.

Slide 16 of 18 9493 Valle Vista Rd, Forestville - $675,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,100 square feet. Lot size: 4,914 square feet. Year built: 1942. This property contains two lots; one is for the main house and cottage, and the other is dedicated to a large flower garden.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This house has 1,100 square feet of interior space, and this living room features a high, slanted ceiling to make the space feel larger.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. This view shows a part of the flower garden where picnic tables have been arranged for relaxing or entertaining.