Mid-century Santa Rosa estate designed by Matanzas Winery architect listed for $2,200,000

This mid-century estate is on the market for the first time in almost six decades. It was designed by architect Paul Hamilton, who also designed Matanzas Winery in Bennett Valley.

The two-wing residence, which sits on 15 acres, features artistic interior details like slate flooring and redwood walls.

Expansive windows throughout offer views of redwoods and plenty of natural light.

Outside features mature trees and a pond.

3500 Matanzas Creek Lane, Santa Rosa is listed by The Borrall Hodes Team of Compass

