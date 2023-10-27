Currently listed homes with a pond in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 1095 Palomino Road, Cloverdale - $749,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,748 square feet. Lot size: 1.09 acres. Year built: 1983. Located on over 1.09 acres and includes a seasonal pond that hosts a thriving ecosystem of wildlife. This 2,748-square-foot residence features an upgraded kitchen and a sizable living room.

Living room. This sizable living room features newer carpet, high ceilings, and large picture windows to allow the natural light in and provide views of the nature outside.

Pond. This seasonal, natural pond will vary in depth depending on the season and weather and is a good source of water for nearby animals.

12150 Henno Road, Glen Ellen - $2,695,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,198 square feet. Lot size: 19.36 acres. Year built: 1916. This property has a seasonal creek and a pond, on a 19.36-acre parcel with panoramic views of the Sonoma Mountain range. The main house is a vintage 2-bedroom, 1-bath cottage, which has received recent upgrades including a new roof and updated kitchen and bathroom.

Living room. The interior of the home – including this living room – is constructed with well-maintained planks of pine and wall-length windows.

Pond. This natural pond will increase during the rainy season.

3707 Llyn Glaslyn Place, Santa Rosa - $3,790,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 6,478 square feet. Lot size: 0.78 acres. Year built: 2023.

Situated at the end of a gated driveway, this architectural estate provides privacy and overlooks the Fountaingrove golf course. The property includes a creek and offers expansive views of the lake. The interior features an open design with vaulted ceilings and interior finishes crafted from wood and stone.

Living room. This living room has a ceiling that reaches as far up as the second story, custom windows, and access to the outside patio through a retractable wall.

Pond. Located on the Fountaingrove Golf Course, this home is directly next to a number of man-made, professionally maintained ponds.

307 Crickett Court, Petaluma - $1,729,000 5 beds, 3 baths, 3,833 square feet. Lot size: 0.26 acres. Year built: 2000.

Located in the exclusive community of Fox Hollow, this property features three gas fireplaces in different areas of the home. It has dual-zone heating and air conditioning, along with a prepaid Solar System that covers the next 10+/- years of energy costs. The outdoor space has a private yard resembling a park, with mature landscaping, flagstone patios, and a Koi pond with a waterfall.

Living room. This spacious living room is close to the custom stairs leading to the upstairs and features a fireplace with a marble mantle.

Pond. This man-made pond in the backyard is outfitted with a waterfall and is home to several koi fish, creating a relaxing area with the sound of running water.

112 Syrah Court, Cloverdale - $709,900 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,795 square feet. Lot size: 7,775 square feet. Year built: 2004. Situated in a cul-du-sac, this residence has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,795 square feet of living space, and a 7,774 square foot lot, complete with a two-car garage. Inside, an open floor plan includes a gas fireplace in the living room, a kitchen with an island, and access to a covered back patio and Koi Pond.

Living room. This comfortable living room features wood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting,

Pond. This sizable man-made Koi pond contains Lily Pad's and the exterior is surrounded by rocks and native plants.

1081 3rd Street, Santa Rosa - $950,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,325 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1890. Built in 1890, this Victorian home has been meticulously preserved and maintains its historical character and details. The interior has over 2,300 square feet of living space, a full walk-up attic, and a basement workshop area. Outdoor patio areas provide a space for morning coffee by the koi pond.

Living room. This home was built in 1890, and the homeowners have been careful to keep the interior period-specific even as they updated the house. This room has updated wooden flooring and period-correct wallpaper and window hangings.

Pond. This man-made Koi pond is a manageable size, with plenty of large fish, Lily Pad's and a realxing waterfall feature that helps aerate the pond water and keep the fish healthy.