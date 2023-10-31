For Sale, Sonoma, Sonoma County

Sonoma Valley home on a hillside listed for $3,100,000

Originally built in 1976, this Sonoma home underwent significant changes in 2008, adding more space and incorporating modern conveniences.

With 3,251 square feet of interior space on a private 2.10-acre lot bordered by a seasonal creek, the property features a spacious great room with plenty of natural lighting and details including open beam and vaulted ceilings. The home also has a large primary suite, a chef’s kitchen, an open family room, an office space, a gym, an elevator and plenty of additional storage space.

Located in the hills of Sonoma Valley, this estate offers privacy surrounded by old-growth forest.

2080 Thornsberry Road, Sonoma is listed by Adam Menconi and Sarah Klucznik of Prosper Real Estate

Click through our gallery above to preview this Sonoma Valley home on a hillside

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *