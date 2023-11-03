Homes for sale under $1 million in Healdsburg

According to citytisics.com, Healdsburg rates fairly high as a desirable location to live.

Here are two reasons why those looking for a new home may want to consider this Sonoma County city:

Livability – Healdsburg’s overall livability score is 64 out of 100. This score is calculated by combining various city data points and factors and then using weighted variables to gauge the city’s quality of life in comparison to other cities.

Cost of Living – When considering a new place to live, the cost of living is an important factor. Healdsburg’s cost of living is lower than the national average and most cities in the state. While specific areas may have higher costs on a state and federal level, the overall average for housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, healthcare, and miscellaneous goods and services are less expensive.

According to realtor.com as of September 2023, the median price for homes listed in Healdsburg was $1.8 million, while the median price at which homes sold reached $1.3 million.

While there are around 140 homes for sale, currently, here are the six listed we found that are comfortably beneath this median price.

