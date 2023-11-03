Homes for sale under $1 million in Healdsburg

Slide 1 of 18
1415 Spruce Way, Healdsburg - $679,000
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,375 square feet. Lot size: 8,500 square feet. Year built: 1953.
This 3-bedroom, 1-bath house features a spacious garage, carport, greenhouse, and double doors on Alley 6, especially for large vehicles. This home is located close to numerous wineries/tasting rooms and downtown Healdsburg events.
Living room.
This home was built in 1935, and the living room has period-specific wood-paneled walls and an updated open beam ceiling.
Backyard.
This spacious backyard contains two greenhouses, an mature tree, and plenty of space to add landscaping or patio areas.
1560 S Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg - $599,000
1 bed, 2 baths, 884 square feet. Lot size: 0.27 acres. Year built: 1935.
This home is a small three-story cottage located on the Russian River, close to Healdsburg Plaza, with river access and three decks. The top floor has a master bedroom with an adjoining master bathroom that includes a "clawfoot" tub and pedestal sink.
Living room.
Originally built as a vacation getaway on the Russian River, this living room occupies the second floor and features the original wooden walls, brick fireplace, and exposed wood-beam ceiling.
Backyard.
As this home is on the bank of the Russian river, instead of a landscaped backyard area there are three separate decks looking out over the water and surrounding forest.
2003 Spring Street, Healdsburg - $649,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,320 square feet. Lot size: 5,624 square feet. Year built: 1955.
This cabin features multiple decks to enjoy the views and is located a short walk to the Russian River and Camp Rose Beach. The main covered deck is next to both the living room and kitchen.
Living room.
This cabin-style living room is all wooden planks, fireplace, and a wall with a full length sliding glass door to access an outside deck area.
Backyard.
Like most houses on the river, this home features a sizable deck for relaxing and enjoying the nature views.
1925 Manzanita Street, Healdsburg - $875,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,366 square feet. Lot size: 0.59 acres. Year built: 1945.
This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom house with a bonus room features pine flooring, a wood-burning fireplace, kitchen appliances, and a redwood-paneled interior. This house is located minutes from downtown Healdsburg and numerous vineyards.
Living room.
This living room has a high ceiling that reaches the second story, creating a large open area in this house with 1,366 square feet of interior space.
Backyard.
Located a short walk from the Russian river, this aerial view shows that instead of a contained yard, this house contains an open area allowing quick access to the riverbank.
1617 Madrone Avenue, Healdsburg - $855,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,304 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1966.
This upgraded 1,300-square-foot home single-family home has two bedrooms and one bathroom and has recently undergone a full renovation adding modern amenities including new paint, refinished hardwood floors, energy-efficient vinyl windows, and designer light fixtures.
Living room.
Though this house was built in 1966, the recent upgrades like refinished wood floors and fresh paint are all evident in this living room.
Backyard.
Located on a hillside, care was taken to make sure this private sitting area was added in the back area of the home.
2011 Madrone Avenue, Healdsburg - $450,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 614 square feet. Lot size: 1 acre. Year built: 1953.
This home has just 614 square feet of interior space as it is an original Camp Rose cabin. It is located on on approximately 1 acre with an extra lot across the street that is currently used for additional parking. The main home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with additional space below that can be used as a home office, workout area, wine storage, workshop, or art studio.
Living room.
This small living room area has a long window on the wall facing the main street to open up the space with plenty of natural light.
Backyard.
This patio close to the lower area gives access to the space where an office or workshop could be set up, and for recreation, this house offers access to the Russian river via Camp Rose on the sunny side of Fitch Mountain.