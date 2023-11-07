For Sale

Napa winery estate listed for $16,800,000

This 14-acre winery estate is located at the end of a private lane in the Oak Knoll District AVA.

The property includes 11.5+/- acres of cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay vines, with the main and guest residence totaling 9,875 square feet.

The main house features a chef’s kitchen, dining room, sitting areas, a movie theater, a wine tasting room, and a full bar, all on one level. The primary bedroom has a fireplace, an en suite bathroom with a soaking tub and steam shower, and a patio with an outdoor shower.

The outdoor areas include a pool, dining spaces, a bocce court, lawns, gardens and a sunset viewing deck.

60 Hunter Ranch Road, Napa, is listed by Hillary Ryan of Sotheby’s International Realty

