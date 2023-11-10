Sonoma County homes for sale that have space for a gym

The home design professionals at floorplanner.com believe that creating a home gym offers benefits like convenience, cost savings, privacy, safety and flexibility.

Homebuyers who have a workout routine may want to look into homes listed for sale to find a space where they can be out their own home gym. Here are a few of the reasons why:

Safety: With home gyms, homeowners have control over cleanliness and safety.

Flexibility: Homeowners can work out at their convenience, whether they’re an early bird or a night owl, without the need to commute.

Convenience: Having a gym at home eliminates excuses for skipping workouts like bad weather, traffic or child care.

Attire: The homeowner can wear whatever they’re comfortable in, focusing on their workout rather than fashion.

Expense: Gym memberships can be pricey, but a home gym costs less in the long run. Equipment can be purchased once, and it can last for years. Plus, no wasted money on unused memberships.

