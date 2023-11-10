Sonoma County homes for sale that have space for a gym

Slide 1 of 18
2414 Rancho Cabeza Drive, Santa Rosa - $1,249,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 2,030 square feet. Lot size: 0.53 acres. Year built: 1977.
Located close to Hidden Valley Elementary School, this house is a spacious two-story with 2030 square feet of interior space.
Home gym room.
This 450 square foot detached studio with full bath above the garage could act as a personal gym.
Backyard.
This house is located on an over half-acre private lot, with local greenery adding a ‘park-like’ feeling.
6573 Meadowridge Drive, Santa Rosa - $725,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,401 square feet. Lot size: 2,178 square feet. Year built: 1976.
The home features remodeled kitchen and baths, newer elements including the roof, electric panel, secondary panel for a generator, wood floors, recessed lighting throughout, kitchen counter and sink, dining area chandelier, exterior paint, and a fabulous backyard with an Azek lifetime deck and pergola.
Home gym room.
This smaller room is currently used as both a laundry room and workout space.
Backyard.
This house is located in the Oakmont community, so this home has this comfortable deck behind the house but Oakmont provides plenty o opportunities to work out including a super gym, tennis & pickleball courts, hiking trails, dog park, privately owned RV & storage park and numerous clubs and events.
948-950 Edwards Avenue NW, Santa Rosa - $705,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,802 square feet. Lot size: 6,808 square feet. Year built: 1948.
This house includes a full ADU, giving a homebuyer the chance to use it as an investment rental or as a living space for family members. The main home is a single-level 2-bed, 1-bath with a spacious fenced yard, formal dining room, basement, laundry room, and detached garage, while the ADU unit located above its single-car garage is a 1 bedroom, 1bathroom recently updated with new flooring, blinds, and paint.
Home gym room.
This renovated basement can use some finishing, but the open space leaves plenty of room for larger gym equipment, yoga mats, and stretching out.
Backyard.
This backyard is spacious and open to whatever changes the new homeowner would like to make to it.
337 Pleasant Street, Petaluma - $1,295,000
5 beds, 3 baths, 2,308 square feet. Lot size: 0.29 acres. Year built: 1985.
Located just blocks from downtown, this west side home features five bedrooms and three full bathrooms on two levels, with fresh interior paint and new carpet, providing a move-in-ready condition.
Home gym room.
This additional room has a wall-length bench seat and wooden floors, perfect for dance practice, calisthenics, yoga, or the addition of weight training equipment.
Backyard.
The .29-acre lot offers a fully planted and private space with a flagstone patio, bocce court, and shade from tall oaks.
16 Spanish Bay Court, Petaluma - $909,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,985 square feet. Lot size: 6,272 square feet. Year built: 1990.
This 3-bedroom home is situated on a cul-de-sac in the Adobe Creek Community and features an open floorplan, abundant natural light from large windows and high ceilings, and a private yard with a dining room patio.
Home gym room.
This extra bedroom with high ceilings, windows for fresh air, and newer carpeting would be an ideal area to set up a personal home gym.
Backyard.
The yard is larger than most, with fruit trees and a sunny area featuring planting beds for a new homeowner’s creative touch.
4809 Pressley Road, Santa Rosa - $1,300,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,400 square feet. Lot size: 1.91 acres. Year built: 1975.
This 2,400 square foot 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features a fully paid Tesla solar battery system, wrap-around decking with panoramic views, hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, and multi-zone air conditioning.
Home gym room.
The spacious room has wood flooring and sliding doors with access to the back deck. This room would be ideal for weights, a stationary cycle, or a treadmill.
Backyard.
While there are plenty of opportunities for gardening on the 1.91 acre lot, this back deck is relaxing with Westward facing sunset views.