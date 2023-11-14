For Sale

Sonoma Davies Estate hits the market for $5,000,000

Known as the Davies Estate, this house is a single-level Hacienda/Mission style home on a 2+ acre parcel near the historic Sonoma Plaza. The main residence has four bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths, with open public and private spaces.

Interior features include three fireplaces, beam ceilings, French doors, a spacious kitchen with custom tilework, which can also be found in the main bathroom.

The backyard is set up for outdoor entertaining, with an in-ground pool, spa, playground, gardens, and a detached 570-square-foot pool house.

19407 Wyatt Road, Sonoma is listed by Daniel Casabonne and Marie Bradley of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country Brokerage

Photos: Open Homes Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty

