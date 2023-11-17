For Sale

Newly built homes under $1 million in Sonoma County

According to the real estate experts at khov.com, the advantages of a newly built home outweigh the benefits of a pre-owned alternative.

Some of the top benefits of buying a newly built home include:

Low-cost maintenance: Newly constructed homes come with low maintenance costs. With modern plumbing, appliances, heating, and air, a newly built home can be worry-free for several years.

Move-in ready: Newly built homes are a great option for home buyers who want to move in without worrying about needing to start fixing things. Everything is already updated; the plumbing will work, and new owners won’t have any foundation problems that must be fixed before they can move in.

High-rated energy efficiency: With modern construction and the integration of advanced technologies, there’s the added benefit of energy efficiency. Newly built homes are built with the latest advances in construction materials and building practices, which can give new homeowners the benefit of reduced monthly utility bills.

