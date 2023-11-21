For Sale

Santa Rosa estate recently listed for $7,495,000

This expansive estate in Shiloh Estate Hills is located close to the Mayacama Golf Club and features vaulted ceilings, multiple fireplaces, wood-framed windows, walnut hardwood flooring, solid wood doors, radiant heated tile bath floors, stone countertops and a 1,700-bottle wine cellar.

There is also an infinity pool with a solar cover, an outdoor fireplace, mature landscaping, ample parking, a security gate, passive solar for the pool and home along with a generator, fire-safe landscaping, fire-resistant sealer on exterior wood, a barbecue deck and stone-covered patios.

There is a large four-car garage perfect for storage, vehicle projects and parking.

704 Shiloh Terrace, Santa Rosa is listed by Marshall Mello and Michelle J Williams of Sterling California Properties

