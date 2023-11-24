For Sale

Currently listed homes in Santa Rosa under $685,0000

According to the real estate professionals at Redfin, in October 2023, Santa Rosa home prices were up 1.1% over last year, selling for a median price of $685,000.

Santa Rosa is a popular city for homebuyers for a number of reasons, according to California.com.

Here are the top three reasons:

Location: Santa Rosa is an inland flatland on the Santa Rosa Plain, which makes it a short distance away from both the ocean and the mountains. This means that residents can enjoy a hike in the morning and then head to the beach.

The Russian River: The Russian River is a short drive from Santa Rosa and is a popular destination for outdoor activities like paddling, swimming, and hiking.

Weather: Santa Rosa has a moderate climate. Temperatures generally range around 80 degrees in the summer, and lows sometimes around 34 degrees in the winter.

Click through our gallery above to preview currently listed homes under the current median selling price

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *