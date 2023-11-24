Currently listed homes in Santa Rosa under $685,0000

Slide 1 of 18 4200 Sonoma Mountain Road, Santa Rosa - $599,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 653 square feet. Lot size: 0.77 acres. Year built: 1946. This Bennett Valley fixer-upper has 2 bedrooms on Sonoma Mountain Road. The main floor has a kitchen, living room, and bedrooms. There’s additional room on the lower level accessible from the outside.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This living room features wood floors, a gas fireplace, fresh paint and a tall, sloped ceiling giving the feeling of more open space.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The 0.77 acres this home occupies has been cleared, but still left in its natural state, leaving plenty of room for an avid gardener to begin with a blank slate.

Slide 4 of 18 2874 Marlow Road, Santa Rosa - $585,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,024 square feet. Lot size: 3,851 square feet. Year built: 1979. This house is move-in-ready and features new carpet, windows, and spacious bedrooms with a full bathroom upstairs.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. The living room is an open space, right next to the kitchen area and includes light wood floors, a large fireplace, and fresh paint.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. This 3,851 square foot yard has mature trees and has been left mostly natural.

Slide 7 of 18 3373 Moorland Avenue, Santa Rosa - $575,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,560 square feet. Lot size: 3,855 square feet. Year built: 1997. The listing states that this home is a great opportunity to own your own house, and states that This home offers 4 bedrooms, with all bedrooms located upstairs, leaving plenty of space for the living room and kitchen downstairs.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This living room features soaring ceilings reaching up to the second story, and a custom fireplace which has open space around both sides of the chimney, opening up the room even further.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This backyard has been cleared and has space for a new owner to add a garden, deck, or patios.

Slide 10 of 18 564 Barham Avenue, Santa Rosa - $550,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,560 square feet. Lot size: 9,831square feet. Year built: 1900. This rough looking house is a deal for a buyer willing to take on this project. The Property is listed as a SFD Non-Conforming Use, and is zoned CG (General Commercial).

Slide 11 of 18 Living room/kitchen. A half-finished project, the living room opens into the kitchen, which is compact and waiting to be finished like the rest of the home.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. As with the rest of this historic home, this backyard has been cleared out and is ready for what the next owner has plans for.

Slide 13 of 18 440 Inglewood Drive, Santa Rosa - $599,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,120 square feet. Lot size: 6,970 square feet. Year built: 1978. Built in 1978 and thoroughly updated, one of the standout features for this listing is a dedicated potential space for an RV, which translates into an expansive side yard that's integrated into the backyard, opening up a lot of creative uses for the yard.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This cozy living room space features a custom tiled floor beneath the throw rugs, a fireplace, and a sliding glass door to the backyard.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. This yard area directly behind the house is set up mostly for relaxing and entertaining, with a few drought tolerant plants and succulents in decorative planters.

Slide 16 of 18 3262 Wilder Road, Santa Rosa - $588,500 3 beds, 1 bath, 936 square feet. Lot size: 0.54 acres. Year built: 1962. The listing for this 1960’s house comes with an added bonus; the purchase of this home includes the lot next door, which would give the homeowner a combined total of almost an acre of land. For those looking for privacy, this house is also located at the end of a secluded dead-end road.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The interior of this home has been well maintained and updated, with wood floors and newer lights.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. This sizable backyard features mature trees and a lot of space to get creative with landscaping.