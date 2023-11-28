Napa wine estate with stunning views recently listed for $3,295,000

Slide 1 of 25 1028 Berry Lane, Napa - $3,295,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,542 square feet. Lot size: .99 acres. Year built: 1951. Originally built in 1951, this spacious house located on East side of Napa has been remodeled, updated, and includes a Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard in the well-known Coombsville AVA, just minutes from downtown.

Slide 2 of 25 Front of home. This Mediterranean style home is clean and simple on the outside, with a smooth stucco exterior.

Slide 3 of 25 Living room. This casual living room is part of an open space that includes the dining room and kitchen areas, separated only through wide, arched doorways and featuring a custom skylight by the entry.

Slide 4 of 25 Kitchen. This professional-grade kitchen features high, vaulted ceilings, a causal eating area at the countertop, and high-end appliances.

Slide 5 of 25 Kitchen. This view shows the custom cabinets and large professional refrigerator.

Slide 6 of 25 Kitchen. This commercial-grade stove features a custom tile backsplash.

Slide 7 of 25 Kitchen. From this angle the electric range, custom antler chandelier, and rooftop windows can be easily seen.

Slide 8 of 25 Wine cellar. This temperature-controlled wine cellar has been built with reclaimed brick.

Slide 9 of 25 Formal dining space. This dining table is between the living room and the kitchen, and the wine celler is located on the other side of the wall.

Slide 10 of 25 Primary bedroom. One of the three en suite bedrooms in the home, this comfortable bedroom includes a fireplace and sitting area.

Slide 11 of 25 Primary bedroom. There’s a glass doorway next to the bed that leads directly onto the patio.

Slide 12 of 25 Primary bathroom. The bathroom for this room has custom tile and a soaking tub on a pedestal.

Slide 13 of 25 Primary bathroom. This bathtub features an oversized window that can be opened outwards to enjoy the fresh air.

Slide 14 of 25 Backyard patio. Stepping onto the backyard, the patio area closest to the house features professionally laid pavers, area for sitting, and a long table set for al fresco dining.

Slide 15 of 25 Fountain. There’s a small courtyard with a fountain which starts paths out to the lawn area as well as the gardens.

Slide 16 of 25 Backyard. A little further out in the yard is a carefully maintained lawn and a gazebo area with outdoor couches set up for relaxing.

Slide 17 of 25 Vineyard patio. Following the steps across the lawn and into the vineyards leads to the sitting area with a firepit that allows for entertaining while surrounded by grapevines.

Slide 18 of 25 Vineyard patio. This nighttime view gives a good look at how this patio is situated in the vineyard.

Slide 19 of 25 Fountain trail. This other trail from the fountain leads to a walk through the professionally manicured gardens.

Slide 20 of 25 Garden patio. This casual patio area is in the center of the garden and features a small table to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee or glass of wine.

Slide 21 of 25 Backyard patio - night view. This is an evening view of the backyard patio spaces, featuring a firepit and the use of outdoor lighting.

Slide 22 of 25 Hot tub. This four-person hot tub is close to the gazebo.

Slide 23 of 25 Hot tub. This image shows the amazing views of the yard and beyond that can be enjoyed from the hot tub.

Slide 24 of 25 Cabernet grapes. This is a view of the mature grapes on the vines in the surrounding vineyard.

Slide 25 of 25 Aerial view. This look at the property from above shows a very detailed, very carefully planned use of the yard and vineyard.