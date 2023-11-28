For Sale

Napa wine estate with stunning views recently listed for $3,295,000

Built in 1951, this single-family residence in Napa was completely remodeled in 2011 and updated in 2020.

The house features 2,542 square feet of interior space and sits on a 0.99-acre lot.

There are three ensuite bedrooms located at each corner of home for privacy with retractable and French doors opening to outdoor areas perfect for entertaining.

A high-end commercial kitchen features vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, a center island with counter seating, double-sided fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass.

In addition, there is a wine cellar built with reclaimed brick, two natural gas firepits, hot tub, gazebo and custom fountain.

The cabernet sauvignon vineyard produces approximately 2 tons, and the property is designed for potential expansion.

1028 Berry Lane, Napa is listed by Jill Levy of Golden Gate Sotheby’s 

