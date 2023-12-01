For Sale

Homes for sale in Napa under $1 million

According to the website for the city of  Napa the city is a great choice for those who want to be surrounded by natural beauty, well preserved historic neighborhoods and some of the world’s best wines.

The current median listing price is $1.2 million, and the median sold price is $997,500, according to realtor.com.

There are currently 336 houses for sale in Napa, and with a little bit of research, homebuyers can find quite a few houses listed at under $1 million.

