Homes for sale in Napa under $1 million

Slide 1 of 18 3410 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa - $689,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,344 square feet. Lot size: 0.26 acres. Year built: 1953. Built in 1953, the listing states that this Northwest Napa home has been cared for by the same family for 70 years.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room features a set of floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors, an updated fireplace and a fresh coat of paint.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This sizable backyard features mature landscaping and fruit tree, with plenty of planting spaces around for a creative gardening enthusiast.

Slide 4 of 18 1568 Laurel Street, Napa - $800,000 2 beds, 2 bath, 1,018 square feet. Lot size: 4,417 square feet. Year built: 1902. This historic house was built in 1902 and has been carefully remodeled, keeping the architectural style but updating the interior look, feel, and amenities.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This living room was part of the remodel that occurred around 2021, and has been update ith newer flooring and fresh paint.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is set up with a wide deck and cement patio that are great for entertaining or eating outdoors. This house is close to Fuller Park, giving the homeowners plenty of choices for exploring the outdoors.

Slide 7 of 18 3256 Macfadden Street, Napa - $849,000 3 beds, 2 bath, 1,175 square feet. Lot size: 8,886 square feet. Year built: 1967. This 1950’s home has been updated with new doors throughout, retextured walls, and new flooring.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. The living room in this house clearly shows the new flooring, fresh paint, and a more modern look.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This spacious backyard is meant to be low-maintenance; it features a cement patio and smooth-rock groundcover with a mature tree.

Slide 10 of 18 1528 Pueblo Avenue, Napa - $615,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 838 square feet. Lot size: 6,115 square feet. Year built: 1956. Built in 1956, this single-family home is touted as being within walking distance to local restaurants and nearby schools.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The well-maintained living room is cleared out and ready for the owners to move in, with a fresh coat of paint, refinished flooring, and an updated ceiling light that includes a fan for hot summer days.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. The backyard has been completely leveled and features a sizable mature tree. There are endless landscaping possibilities for a creative gardener.

Slide 13 of 18 1740 E Street, Napa - $615,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,050 square feet. Lot size: 6,691 square feet. Year built: 1952. This recently renovated 1950's cottage-style home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,050 square feet of interior space. It has been well-maintained and keeps its vintage looks while being updated with modern conveniences.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This cozy living room features wood floors and a large picture window facing the street.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is low-maintenance, with paved areas for parking project or recreational vehicles, along with newer fencing and mature trees.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 2070 Kaywoodie Street, Napa - $870,000 3 beds, 2 bath, 1,640 square feet. Lot size: 6,451 square feet. Year built: 1973. This 1973 home is located in a ‘mature’ neighborhood close to shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The interior of the home has been updated with fresh paint and new flooring throughout, and this living room features modern touches like the lighting and the artwork to show the possibilities.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. This yard features a wide pergola over a cement patio set up for relaxing and entertaining.