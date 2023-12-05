For Sale

Eco-friendly Sea Ranch home listed for $2,350,000

This recently constructed Sea Ranch retreat-style home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, soaring ceilings and lots of natural light.

The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom and private balcony. The second and third bedrooms have been repurposed into a detached office and studio space while accordion doors in the living room and studio create an indoor-outdoor living space.

In the yard area is a fenced central garden courtyard and features environmentally- friendly features like solar panels and low-energy windows, an EV charging system, radiant heat, custom tile and a Danish Morso wood-burning stove.

372 Del Mar Point, The Sea Ranch is listed by Kathleen Ball of Sotheby’s International Realty

