Currently listed Sonoma County waterfront homes under a million

9850 River Road, Forestville - $849,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,244 square feet. Lot size: 1.05 acres. Year built: 1971. Built in 1971, this home has been in the same family for a few generations. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is on over an acre of land and features owned solar panels and a new energy-efficient membrane roof.

Living room. This spacious living room has an entire wall of oversized windows with a sliding door providing direct access to the outdoor patio.

Water view. This home is directly next to the Russian river, giving homeowners a private entry to the river in just a few steps.

4281 Lakeside Road, Glen Ellen - $589,900 1 bed, 1 bath, 750 square feet. Lot size: 4,051 square feet. Year built: 1936. This small house offers 750 square feet of interior space in the private Jack London Country Club Estates in the town of Glen Ellen, and has Sonoma Creek running a few steps from the backyard.

Living room. This house is so small the listing didn't include a home walk-through, but this outdoor patio can work as a living room during the summer months.

Water view. This listing is low on images, but this map view shows this home in proximity to the Sonoma Creek.

705 Austin Creek Road, Cazadero - $797,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 2,064 square feet. Lot size: 7,122 square feet. Year built: 1984. Located right along Austin Creek, this recently renovated residence has a new roof and is receives a copious amount of sunlight even while next to the Redwoods. The home has two bedrooms, an office, three fully renovated bathrooms, and a detached studio.

Living room. This sizable, open living room features wood floors, multiple windows, and direct access to the yard.

Water view. Nearby Austin Creek is just steps from the living room.

39210 Pacific Reach, The Sea Ranch - $995,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,640 square feet. Lot size: 0.91 acres. Year built: 1982. This Sea Ranch home was built in 1982 in the desirable Meadows neighborhood, close to Shell Beach, tide pools, and a seal rookery.

Living room. This open-space living room is right next to the kitchen, and features architecture widely used in The Sea Ranch area such as high beamed ceilings, oversized windows for sunlight, and skylights.

Water view. This listing didn't add photos to show how close this house is to both Shell Beach as well as the Pacific ocean, but this map view does.

5750 Palmer Creek Road, Healdsburg - $950,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,041 square feet. Lot size: 41.52 acres. Year built: 2002. Built in 2002, this Healdsburg home includes a sprawling 41.52 acres, and features the year-round Palmer Creek running past the homesite, as well as a forest with over 1/2 mile of creek frontage and beaches.

Kitchen. Without a clear picture of the living room area, there is a good view of this spacious kitchen with the original cabinets and tiled flooring, all meticulously maintained.

Water view. This is a close view of Palmer Creek, which runs year-round through this homesite.

1075 Clark Street, Santa Rosa - $604,999 2 beds, 2 baths, 923 square feet. Lot size: 5,750 square feet. Year built: 1947. This Santa Rosa bungalow was built in 1947, and fits 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 923 square feet of interior space, and is close enough to Spring Creek to hear is rushing by as one works in the kitchen or goes in the backyard.

Living room. This compact living room has been well-maintained and updated, with wood floors and a newer front door.

Water view. While the listing states 'An outbuilding overlooking the creek is a versatile space that can serve as a laundry room and even has space for your personal office or art studio,' there are no pictures in the listing to verify this; but this map view shows where the home is located in relation to the creek, and it does look close enough to be right on the creek bed.