For Sale

Spacious Sonoma estate recently listed for $2,300,000

Located on a 2.71-acre lot in the Diamond A neighborhood, the home has 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms, along with a 4-car garage. Originally built on 1964, this house has been well maintained and updated through the years to keep it looking like a newer home.

Inside this house, besides central heating, one of the original features it has kept is a large wood burning fireplace with a wall length rock façade, and a open beam wood ceiling.

Outside, a large deck offers mountain views, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This estate includes a pool house with a full bathroom, and there’s potential for a pool addition.

4017 White Oak Court, Sonoma is listed by Lauren K Berg of Sotheby’s International Realty

Click through our gallery above to preview this spacious Sonoma estate

