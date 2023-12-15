Currently listed historic homes in Santa Rosa

Slide 1 of 18 728 Oak Street, Santa Rosa - $575,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,613 square feet. Lot size: 4,800 square feet. Year built: 1928. This bungalow style house was built in 1928 and is in the Burbank Gardens neighborhood of Santa Rosa. It’s a project house that features a main house with 2 bedrooms, a bonus room, and a separate second unit set up as a studio with a full bath.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This room features the original wood flooring and updated with recessed lighting on the ceiling.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This deck connects to the ADU/Studio unit, which will need some interior finishing work, but is mostly complete.

Slide 4 of 18 1007 Humboldt Street, Santa Rosa - $724,000 6 beds, 2 baths, 2,255 square feet. Lot size: 8,756 square feet. Year built: 1900. Built in 1900, this historic home needs a lot of care, but comes with a fully paid solar system and is currently used as a duplex. This house can stay as a duplex for income potential, be converted back into a single-family residence, and with a sizable lot can even be expanded.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This spacious, open living room features a music room, wood-burning fireplace, and original beamed ceiling. This house is solid but looks as though it’s been in use through the years without consistent updates or maintenance, so a new homebuyer should be prepared for projects.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. This backyard has mature trees, walkways, a workshop, a garage area, and a raised garden bed. As with the interior, this yard is a good start for a homebuyer willing to put the time into it.

Slide 7 of 18 933 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa - $799,000 6 beds, 4 baths, 3,612 square feet. Lot size: 8,660 square feet. Year built: 1920. This 1920 house was most recently used as a rental property, and is currently a combined residential and commercial zoned property. New owners can convert it back to an office building with private parking, or into a multi-family residential home.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This living room features new rugs, updated lighting and an original fireplace that’s currently not being used.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This property was once used as a law office as well as a residence, so this backyard area has been converted into a parking lot.

Slide 10 of 18 1213 McConnell Avenue, Santa Rosa - $675,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,164 square feet. Lot size: 7,562 square feet. Year built: 1914. This 1914 Craftsman-style bungalow features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a family room that features a stone fireplace with insert, beamed ceiling and a ceiling fan.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This view of the living room shows the picture windows that help opens up the space, and the modern ceiling fan in this 1900s house.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. This house has a 7,562 square foot lot, which gives a creative gardener a lot of room to plan a ne garden.

Slide 13 of 18 620 Wheeler Street, Santa Rosa - $400,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 799 square feet. Lot size: 3,681 square feet. Year built: 1915. This project home was built in 1915 and is located in the Burbank Gardens neighborhood of Santa Rosa. Though the interior is a cozy 799 square feet, the lot is 3,681 square feet with plenty of room to expand.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. At 799 square feet of interior space, this cozy entryway and living room feature the original flooring and a sizable bay window.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. Though the house is compact, this lot is sizable, giving the homeowners more space to work with.

Slide 16 of 18 121 W 3rd Street, Santa Rosa - $599,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 968 square feet. Lot size: 7,501square feet. Year built: 1901. Built in 1901, this Bungalow style house has been updated with Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, custom tiling, and recessed lighting throughout the interior.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The interior of this house has been so carefully and thoroughly updated – new floors, fresh paint, and recessed lighting – that this house could easily be mistaken for a newer home.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. This spacious backyard has a long walkway and a lot of flat ground. There are possibilities for an avid gardener, landscaper, or for someone who wants to create an area for entertaining.