For Sale

Segassia Vineyard estate in Napa recently listed for $5,999,999

Located on almost 16 acres in Napa county, this modest 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is home to Segassia Vineyards and award winning Cabernet Sauvignon. Built in 2000, this house features 1,140 of livable interior space, an open floor plan with a dining room/family room in the same area, and a rustic kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances.

Both bedrooms are sizable primary suites, and both feature easy access to the outside patio and vineyard area. This turnkey vineyard operation can either be leased or farmed independently, with the grapes custom crushed offsite. There’s an abundant source of water that comes from a rare year-round stream with Riparian Water Rights.

3390 Mount Veeder Road, Napa is listed by Jeff E Warren of Golden Gate Sotheby’s 

Click through our gallery above to preview the Segassia Vineyard estate in Napa

 

