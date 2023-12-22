Currently listed homes in the Roseland area of Santa Rosa

Slide 1 of 18 1215 Hearn Avenue, Santa Rosa - $639,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,148 square feet. Lot size: 8,999 square feet. Year built: 1949. This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath single-family home sits on an almost 1/4 acre lot, featuring a new roof, flooring, windows, siding, appliances, and fixtures. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 12 and Highway 101.

Slide 2 of 18 Kitchen. This listing is light on the number of photos, but they did take the time to capture the new appliances and updated cabinets.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This backyard is low maintenance with an expansive lawn, storage shed, and covered patio area.

Slide 4 of 18 440 Inglewood Drive, Santa Rosa - $587,500 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,120 square feet. Lot size: 6,970 square feet. Year built: 1978. This home has been recently updated with a new roof, newer gutters, an updated kitchen with all new appliances, and a prime location that is close to schools, parks, shopping centers, and major transportation routes.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This comfortable living room features the updated linoleum flooring, a sliding door fr easy access to the side yard, and the original wood burning fireplace.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. This side yard connects to the bigger backyard area, and is still spacious enough to have a patio area set up for dining or relaxing.

Slide 7 of 18 516 Goodman Avenue, Santa Rosa - $1,100,000 7 beds, 3 baths, 2,672 square feet. Lot size: 0.26 acres. Year built: 1940. This investment property features 3 separate homes with unique top to bottom renovations, a glass walled music/art studio, 2 storage sheds and plenty of parking. There is professional landscaping on the lot, and this property is just 1 mile from the center of Santa Rosa.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This cleaned out and updated living room in the main home features new flooring and fresh paint.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This area of the yard is set up to have a sitting area on a carefully planned out lawn area with raised metal planters, and shredded bark as drought resistant groundcover.

Slide 10 of 18 2909 Dutton Meadow, Santa Rosa - $823,190 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,152 square feet. Lot size: 6,970 square feet. Year built: New Construction. This home plan is one of the new home construction projects meant to revitalize Roseland and make the area more current. This house is described as ‘Homesite 1 - 2 features our Modern Ranch Style Plan 3 home in Color Scheme 2 and includes a 3-Panel Slider at Great Room…’

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This illustration from the homebuilder shows this house will have recessed lighting and a sizable gas fireplace.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. This backyard plan for the newly constructed homes shows a carefully planned, low maintenance yard with a lawn and cement patio area.

Slide 13 of 18 63 Roundelay Lane, Santa Rosa - $148,900 2 beds, 1 bath, 707 square feet. Lot size: N/A square feet. Year built: 2019. This manufactured home was built in 2019 and is in a senior Mobile Home park. This cozy home offers an open floor plan with all-new 2019 appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave, full gas range, and a free-standing refrigerator.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This living room area is near the kitchen and has a large picture window to allow sunlight in.

Slide 15 of 18 Front porch. Mobile homes are generally on small lots, without much room for a backyard but do often include well-constructed front porches that provide a convenient area to sit and enjoy coffee in the morning or visiting with neighbors.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 487 Hearn Avenue, Santa Rosa - $949,000 6 beds, 5 baths, 1,974 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1973. This property is a single-story triplex conveniently located close Hwy 101 and shopping. It’s listed as an ‘ideal investment opportunity or live in one unit and rent out the other units! Three units have separate addresses, separate PG&E meters.’

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The living room in the main unit has been cleared and features newer carpet and fresh paint.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. Shared with the other two units, there’s not much of a yard space used for entertaining, but there is a shed for storage.