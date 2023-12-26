For Sale

Sonoma estate with horse barn recently listed for $4,980,000

This spacious estate sits on over four acres, featuring views of the Sonoma mountains and vineyards. The sizable kitchen is used as a space for communal cooking, with professional appliances and custom tilework.

Outside, a pool and landscaped grounds provide a private a comfortable area for entertaining and relaxing. Further out is a small horse barn with enough space for multiple horses as well as storage for their riding gear. There’s an additional garage on the property which can also be used as an art studio or workshop.

Located between Sonoma and Glen Ellen, the property is near wineries, restaurants, and nightlife.

973 Country Club Lane #977, Sonoma is listed by Kathleen Leonard and Terri A Thompson of Compass 

Click through our gallery above to preview this Sonoma estate with horse barn.

