Sonoma County homes for sale below $780,000

Slide 1 of 18 38 San Carlos Drive, Petaluma - $639,900 2 beds, 1 bath, 972 square feet. Lot size: 5,001 square feet. Year built: 1950. This is the first time this home has been on the market since it was built in 1950, and the interior has been freshly painted, and features a remodeled bathroom, new carpet, and owned solar.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This cozy living room features wood floors and a gas fireplace with the original brick mantle.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The backyard has a mature tree surrounded by lawn, and a custom deck for relaxing or entertaining.

Slide 4 of 18 207 Albany Street, Cloverdale - $610,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,300 square feet. Lot size: 6,495 square feet. Year built: 2000. This house is located in the Clover Springs 55+ community in Cloverdale, and features high ceilings and a large backyard.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. The spacious living room has dark wood floors and a sliding glass door with direct access to the backyard.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. Perfect for gardening enthusiasts, this yard has mature lemon, fig, pear, plum, and cherry trees.

Slide 7 of 18 511 Earle Street, Santa Rosa - $650,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,450 square feet. Lot size: 4,356 square feet. Year built: 1918. This historic Santa Rosa home was built in 1918, and includes a 1 bed, 1 bath granny unit.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This living room has wood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and original stained glass accent windows.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. The yard has cement patio areas between the main house and the granny unit, keeping the backyard low-maintenance.

Slide 10 of 18 8644 Lords Manor Way, Rohnert Park - $655,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,408 square feet. Lot size: 6,000 square feet. Year built: 1972. Built in 1972, this single level house has a new roof, gutters, new interior paint, new VPL flooring, and a new kitchen range.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The living room has a high, slanted ceiling, fireplace, and large sliding glass doors leading to the backyard.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. This yard features a sizable custom deck with a pergola, and myriad raised garden beds.

Slide 13 of 18 418 Bruce Avenue, Rohnert Park - $685,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 square feet. Lot size: 8,999 square feet. Year built: 1962. This 1962 house has been completely updated throughout with new floors, new paint, new garage door, kitchen cabinets, and updated bathrooms.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This living room is part of the open floor plan with quick access to the kitchen as well as the backyard.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. This spacious backyard has room for RV parking and plenty of room for a garden or whatever the new homeowner wants to do.

Slide 16 of 18 21342 Highway 116, Monte Rio - $495,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,056 square feet. Lot size: 8,830 square feet. Year built: N/A. This house in Monte Rio is close to the Russian river, the local golf course, and wineries. The main residence has two bedrooms, and two bathrooms as well s a one bedroom, one bath detached studio. Both residences are currently rented, so this can be a full time residence with the opportunity to gain income or both can be kept as income properties.

Slide 17 of 18 Studio. This one bedroom, one bath apartment is across from the main residence across the deck.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. There are raised garden beds around the backyard, with space to add more if wanted.