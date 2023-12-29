For Sale

Sonoma County homes for sale below $780,000

According to Redfin, in November 2023, Sonoma County home prices were down 3.8% compared to last year with the median sale price  at $777,000.

Most homes are currently staying on the market for 43 days before selling, which is up three days from last year, when homes would stay on the market for 40 days before selling.

Click through our gallery above to preview currently listed homes in Sonoma County below the recent median sale price of $777,000

