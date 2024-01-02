Newly built house close to downtown Healdsburg listed for $4,950,000

This new four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house is located just minutes from the downtown plaza in Healdsburg.
It features an open floor plan that blends indoor and outdoor living, making it ideal for entertaining.
Inside, the kitchen features an 11-foot Mont Blanc quartzite waterfall island and built-in, professional Viking appliances.
Ten-foot-tall exterior folding doors create an easy transition to the yard area, allowing the homeowner and their guests to enjoy the mild Sonoma County climate.
Outdoor amenities include covered living areas, a kitchen with a gas barbecue and pizza oven, fire pit, arbor with a drop-down projector screen and professionally landscaped grounds on nearly 1/3 acre.
|713 Grove Street, Healdsburg is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp of Coldwell Banker Realty
Click through our gallery above to preview this new Healdsburg home close to downtown