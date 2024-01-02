Newly built house close to downtown Healdsburg listed for $4,950,000

Slide 1 of 22 713 Grove Street, Healdsburg - $4,950,000 4 beds, 4 bath, 3,397 square feet. Lot size: 0.29 acres. Year built: 2023. The front of this home is carefully lands aped with drought resistant plants and a covered entryway with a balcony over it. This house has an open floor plan, and large folding doors to the yard, helping create an indoor/outdoor living space.

Slide 2 of 22 Front. This tall custom front door with glass panes to allow more natural light in.

Slide 3 of 22 Entryway. Entering through the front door, there’s a staircase with custom handrails, wood flooring, and tray ceilings.

Slide 4 of 22 Living room. This spacious living room features recessed lighting, tray-style ceilings, and easy access to the backyard and other areas of the house.

Slide 5 of 22 Living room. There’s an oversized black-quartz fireplace mantle with a long gas flame firebox area at the bottom.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 22 Living room. This is a view looking back towards the front door, featuring a sizable ppicture window with a transom window above it.

Slide 7 of 22 Kitchen. This chefs kitchen features this 11-foot Mont Blanc quartzite waterfall island which is used both for food prep and casual seating.

Slide 8 of 22 Kitchen. The kitchen has built-in Viking appliances, as seen with this professional-grade stove and oven.

Slide 9 of 22 Kitchen. Bothe the kitchen and the bar area contain sinks with matching faucets.

Slide 10 of 22 Dining area. This formal dining area has its own place close to the living room and kitchen area, with a long table with space to seat 8 and a custom light.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 22 Dining area. This view revels the 10-foot-tall exterior folding doors that open to the yard and can be left open on warm days to get the feeling of eating outdoors while not being out in the elements.

Slide 12 of 22 Dining area. This custom wine wall is at one end of the dining table, making it easy to know what wines are readily available when entertaining.

Slide 13 of 22 Primary bedroom. This spacious upstairs bedroom has a tray ceiling with recessed lighting, room for seating, and a private balcony.

Slide 14 of 22 Primary bedroom. There’s a sliding glass door to the private balcony.

Slide 15 of 22 Private balcony. The balcony has a wood-beamed ceiling with lights, a fan, and lounge chairs.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 22 Primary bedroom – walk-in closet. The primary bedroom has a sizable walk-in closet with plenty of room to get changed.

Slide 17 of 22 Primary bathroom. The bathroom for the main bedroom features marble floor tiles, and a large porcelain bathtub.

Slide 18 of 22 Primary bathroom. This bathroom has dual sinks and custom cabinets.

Slide 19 of 22 Backyard. The backyard is equipped with different areas set up for outdoor entertaining. Besides the covere patio by the doorway, there’s an outdoor kitchen with a gas barbecue and pizza oven, and a fire pit close by.

Slide 20 of 22 Backyard. This view shows a closer look at the fireplace and outdoor kitchen.

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 22 Backyard. This quiet sitting area has two comfortable couches for seating and a fountain.

Slide 22 of 22 Backyard. In the evenings, there’s an arbor with drop down projector screen so movie nights can happen outside.