The 10 most expensive homes sold in Sonoma County in 2023

According to Rocket Homes, Sonoma County is still a seller’s market, with a median sold price in 2023 of $798,620. This is a +1.2% increase in price since December 2022.

The time a home has been on the market has also fallen significantly, from 34 days in 2022 to 19 days on average in 2023.

We’re looking forward to following the real estate market in 2024; according to aggregated data from Zillow,  here’s a look back at the most expensive homes sold in all of 2023.

Click through our gallery above to preview the 10 most expensive homes sold in Sonoma County in 2023

