The 10 most expensive homes sold in Sonoma County in 2023

Slide 1 of 10 2220 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa - $13,846,000 - Sold on 11/15/23 5 beds, 1 bath, 1,832 square feet. Lot size: 28.49 acres. Year built: 1930. This single family home that contains 1,832 sq feet and was built in 1930. Containing 5 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on 28 acres, the high price can be attributed to a subdivision project meant for the land which will be comprised of “…105 residential units would include five pairs of attached single-family units. These single-family attached homes would be price-restricted to be affordable to moderate-income households.” The general plan can be read here.

Slide 2 of 10 2020 Lawndale Road, Kenwood - $11,750,000 - Sold on 01/12/23 8 beds, 12 baths, 19,620 square feet. Lot size: 12.69 acres. Year built: 2010. There are five total structure on this 12.69 acre, with a combined interior space of 9, 625 square feet. The main residence is 6,000 square feet with of 6 large bedroom suites, a great room, chefs' kitchen, and media room. There’s also a 860 square foot ADU with 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, a full kitchen an living room. The red barn is a 650 square foot guest house with 1 bedroom an 1 bathroom. The party barn is 1525 square feet with a full wet-bar, kitchen, & half bath. The fourth structure is a separate gym with a bath.

Slide 3 of 10 20745 Denmark Court, Sonoma - $10,650,000 - Sold on 09/01/23 4 beds, 6 baths, 6,005 square feet. Lot size: 4.58 acres. Year built: 2022.

The main house has 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and over 5200 square feet of interior space. There is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest house with 800 square feet, This home is located on 4.5 acres with vineyard and mountain views, and 1.5 acres of newly planted Pinot Noir hobby vineyards. Interior features include sliding glass doors, oak floors, a temperature-controlled wine room, home office, media room, and game room. The yard is private with a pool, spa, covered dining, and lounge areas.

Slide 4 of 10 1299 Sperring Road, Sonoma - $10,250,000 - Sold on 07/03/23 7 beds, 7 baths, 6,035 square feet. Lot size: 4 acres. Year built: 2023. This home is 6,000 square foot compound on 4+ acres. The newly constructed primary residence is by Ridge Design and Build has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, with a detached guest house featuring an additional 1 bedroom and 1 bath. The main house kitchen includes appliances by Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Miele. Adjacent but distanced from the primary residence is an ADU with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath that provides additional private guest quarters or a home office.

Slide 5 of 10 3315 Westside Road, Healdsburg - $8,500,000 - Sold on 08/04/23 4 beds, 6 baths, 5,736 square feet. Lot size: 16.32 acres. Year built: 1996. This gated estate property is on 16 acres with a 4 acre lake, and is less than a 10 minute drive to Healdsburg Plaza. The main house is an extensively remodeled home with three suites, grand room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, and office. There are guest quarters with a living room and bedroom overlooking the lake. The interior of the main house includes three wood-burning fireplaces, including one in the master suite. Outside there is a screened floating boathouse with deck, and a large 3-car garage and shop area with a separate restroom. The acreage includes a managed vineyard with 1.3 acres of pinot.

Slide 6 of 10 5797 Highway 128, Geyserville - $8,250,000 - Sold on 12/11/23 7 beds, 5 baths, 4,970 square feet. Lot size: 53 acres. Year built: 1906. This home is located on 53 acres total, with 39 acres of chardonnay vineyards. There are two vintage homes and a newly constructed 3,500 square foot barn/shop/offices with a 1,500 square foot unfinished second floor, and an additional barn for horse/livestock and associated corral area. Outside features a fully landscaped yard with a pool, pool house, and entertainment area overlooking the vineyards.

Slide 7 of 10 3714 Westside Road, Healdsburg - $8,100,000 - Sold on 09/08/23 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 square feet. Lot size: 81.50 acres. Year built: 1880.

This property consists of 81 +/- acres, with 69 acres planted to Chardonnay, Merlot, Zin, and Sauvignon Blanc vines. Abundant water supply from a high-production Ag well, multiple springs, and access to City of Healdsburg recycled water. The estate build site offers panoramic views of the Russian River Valley, Mt St Helena, and Fitch Mountain. Additionally, the property includes a farmhouse, shop building, barn, and staging area. Previously owned by the Soracco family, this property hadn’t been sold in over 89 years. The family sold this property on Sept. 8 ‘to C and F Company LLC, led by Mark Couchman, according to public records. The family had purchased the prune orchard in 1934 and later converted it to grapes.’ Read more about the sale here.

Slide 8 of 10 19080 Old Winery Road, Sonoma, CA 95476 - $7,400,000 - Sold on 03/02/23 4 beds, 6 baths, 3,900 square feet. Lot size: 1.78 acres. Year built: 2010. The property for this residence covers 1.78 acres in the old Buena Vista Ranch, half a mile from the Historic Buena Vista winery. It's set up as a family compound with a main residence, a guest house across the courtyard, and an office/game room above the 3-car garage. The total space is just over 3,900 square feet, including a 2,500 square foot, 3 bed, 2.5 bath main house with the primary bedroom on the main floor, a 662 square foot guest house with 1 bed, 1 bath, and a 770 square foot bonus room with 1/2 bath and wet bar above the 3-car garage. Recent renovations were done by Michael Muscardini, Zimmerman & Associates, and Julie Hawkins Design. Outside, expansive decking, a stone patio courtyard, pool, firepit area, mature gardens and a vineyard connect all three buildings.

Slide 9 of 10 1976 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen - $7,200,000 - Sold on 07/07/23 4 beds, 4 baths, 5,924 square feet. Lot size: 115 acres. Year built: 1983. Known as Remick Ridge Ranch, this property offers panoramic views of 115 acre from the early California ranch-style 5,924 square foot residence which was built with native stone and stucco, and surrounded by olive and oak trees. This estate features a kitchen, wine cellar, office, swimming pool, studio, two barns - each with caretaker units, and two ponds. There are sizable olive trees at the entrance, 23 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards, and 6 acres open land for additional vineyards or horse/livestock pasture. This property has five legal parcels for potential new residences, caretaker units, and winery.

Slide 10 of 10 5773 Shiloh Ridge Road, Santa Rosa - $6,900,000 - Sold on 07/24/23 5 beds, 7 baths, 5,132 square feet. Lot size: 6.22 acres. Year built: 2023. Locaed in the gated community of Shiloh Estates, this property offers views of Sonoma wine country. The home has a contemporary design, spacious interiors, and a lot of natural light. The main home is approximately 4,509 square feet, featuring a great room, four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a family room, multiple terraces, an outdoor kitchen by the pool, and a three-car garage. The lower level has a separate entrance with an auxiliary dwelling (ADU) measuring around 623 square feet, including one bedroom, one bathroom, a living area, and a kitchenette. The over 6-acre property provides expansive outdoor living areas blending with the indoors.