Sea Ranch home with stunning ocean views listed at $3,795,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the oceanfront at The Sea Ranch, and features walls of glass and well-placed skylights to provide abundant light throughout the interior spaces. There’s a sizable gas fireplace in the living room, and the gourmet kitchen features lots of counter space and professional stainless appliances from Wolf, Bosch and Viking.

A staircase leads to the upper-level living space with vaulted ceilings. The upper-level primary bedroom has a private bathroom and ample closet space, while the other three bedrooms are on the ground floor.

Outside, there’s a driveway long enough for three vehicles which leads up to an attached one-car garage. There’s a deck at the back of the house which features a sizable spa and easy access to the ocean.

349 Fish Rock, The Sea Ranch is listed by Cindy Kennedy and Jeff J Ortman of Kennedy & Associates

