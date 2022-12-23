Sonoma County homes for sale that have mountain views

Slide 1 of 18 1095 Palomino Road, Cloverdale - $850,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,748 square feet. Lot size: 1.09 acres. Year built: 1983. Located in the Palomino Lakes community in Cloverdale, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is surrounded by nature and features a pond by the front door.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room has oversized windows allowing homeowners to view the trees and nature outside.

Slide 3 of 18 Aerial view. From this distance, the nature surrounding the house and the surrounding hillsides can be easily seen.

Slide 4 of 18 201 Ursuline Road, Santa Rosa - $949,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,943 square feet. Lot size: 0.34 acres. Year built: 2019. Built in 2019, this home is listing of having mountain views, as well as an unobstructed Solar system with battery backup, along with 2 EV car charging stations.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This comfortable living room takes advantage of the sun with custom skylights.

Slide 6 of 18 Aerial view. This view shows the property and the surrounding hills. It also shows the two additional dwellings/workshops in the backyard.

Slide 7 of 18 1950 Viewpointe Circle, Santa Rosa - $899,000 This house in the Fountaingrove neighborhood of Santa Rosa has a newly remodeled primary bathroom featuring Carrara marble and an oversized shower.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. The living room features a high, sloped ceiling to open up the space.

Slide 9 of 18 Deck. This back deck faces towards the West and is set up to relax and enjoy a panoramic view of the distant mountains.

Slide 10 of 18 10345-10343 Woodside Drive, Forestville - $479,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 758 square feet. Lot size: 4,451 square feet. Year built: 1940. This Forestville home is the smallest with only 758 square feet of interior space, but the sale of the house includes 2 lots with separate addresses and mailboxes.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. There’s an oversized window in the living room, letting in plenty of natural light and making the room feel sizable.

Slide 12 of 18 Back deck. There’s plenty of space in the backyard for gardening or landscaping, and the house is surrounded by views of the redwoods.

Slide 13 of 18 4333 Sonoma Mountain Road, Santa Rosa - $999,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,366 square feet. Lot size: 2.32 acres. Year built: 1953. Built in 1953 and situated on over two acres of land, this house in Santa Rosa has a lot to offer when it comes to views, but needs a lot more put into it.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This room looks like a cross between a mud room, living room, or workshop.

Slide 15 of 18 View. While the house needs work, there’s a clear view of nearby North Sonoma County Regional Park.

Slide 16 of 18 895 Escondido Court, Sonoma - $1,500,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,360 square feet. Lot size: 0.79 acres. Year built: 1950. This 1950s house is already located on a small hillside, with plenty of landscaping surrounding it on a .79 acre lot

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The living room features a large open beamed ceiling and a custom rock fronted fireplace.

Slide 18 of 18 Front porch view. The front porch shows panoramic views from Boyes Hot Springs across the Sonoma Valley.