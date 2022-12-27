Contemporary Sonoma farmhouse recently listed for $2,999,995

This 1972 farmhouse located on 2 acres of land in Diamond A Estates has been extensively remodeled.
An open courtyard has been added to the outside entrance and inside there is new flooring, new windows, new doors, and fresh paint. The open floor plan features a new gourmet kitchen with updated cabinets, quartz countertops and professional-grade stainless steel appliances.
This house has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office and a separate guest house with its own kitchen.
There is also a hobby vineyard.
Two separate addresses are associated with the property, giving the homeowner flexibility to use one for an investment property or as a long-term guest accommodation.
19129 19131 Spring Drive, Sonoma is listed by Marguerita Castanera and Mason M Arrington III of Century 21 Epic Wine Country
