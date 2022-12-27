Contemporary Sonoma farmhouse recently listed for $2,999,995

Slide 1 of 23 19129 19131 Spring Drive, Sonoma - $2,999,995 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,619 square feet. Lot size: 2 acres. Year built: 1972. This home is located in the largest subdivision on Sonoma Mountain is known as Diamond A, which has over 240 parcels established on it.

Slide 2 of 23 Front courtyard. This courtyard was established during the renovation to be an outdoor area for dining and entertaining.

Slide 3 of 23 Front entry. When entering the front door, the open floor plan is easily noticed with the living room, dining area, and kitchen all occupying the same space.

Slide 4 of 23 Living room. Though part of an open floor plan, the living room manages to look set-apart and comfortable with a fireplace and recessed lighting.

Slide 5 of 23 Living room. This view of the living room area shows its’ proximity to the dining area and custom French doors leading to the patio outside.

Slide 6 of 23 Kitchen. This gourmet kitchen has professional-grade stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops.

Slide 7 of 23 Kitchen. This view shows the stainless steel refrigerator and the side view of the wine cooler in the center island.

Slide 8 of 23 Dining area. This view of the dining area shows the proximity to the kitchen.

Slide 9 of 23 Dining area. The dining area has floor-to-ceiling glass French doors allowing plenty of natural light in and easy access to the outdoor areas.

Slide 10 of 23 Primary bedroom. Matching the rest of the home, the primary bedroom has new flooring, custom lighting, and private access to the patio area.

Slide 11 of 23 Walk-in closet. This bedroom also features a sizable walk-in closet.

Slide 12 of 23 Primary bathroom. The bathroom is also fully remodeled with new lighting and custom tilework.

Slide 13 of 23 Primary bathroom. The shower has a rainfall-showerhead and a spa-like setup.

Slide 14 of 23 Office. There’s an office room for business or studying.

Slide 15 of 23 Office. This view shows the large window with clear views of the land, and the custom sliding barn-style doors.

Slide 16 of 23 Back deck. The deck at the back of the house is set up for outdoor entertaining or relaxing.

Slide 17 of 23 Back deck. There’s a small gas fire-pit for chilly days or evenings.

Slide 18 of 23 Guest house. This small, detached house is set up for short term guests or a long-term rental.

Slide 19 of 23 Guest house front patio. The guest house has a front patio with views of the acreage.

Slide 20 of 23 Guest house kitchen. The guest house has a full kitchen with the same quartz countertops as the main house.

Slide 21 of 23 Guest house bedroom. The bedroom has a raised ceiling that reflects the unique rooflines, and a sliding barn-style door like the main home.

Slide 22 of 23 Aerial view. This photo shows the main house, the guest house and the hobby vineyard.

Slide 23 of 23 Aerial view. This panoramic view shows more of Sonoma Mountain and Sonoma Valley beyond.