Farmhouse-style homes on the market in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 794 Los Olivos Road, Santa Rosa - $1,895,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,112 square feet. Lot size: 0.45 acres. Year built: 2022. Newly built, this modern farmhouse-style home is one-story but spacious with over 3,112 square feet of interior space.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. The living room illustrates the use of an open floor plan and all the main areas – living room, dining room, and kitchen – can be found in this space.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This house is built on a hill, so to get to this walkway you’d first walk out to a deck and descend a flight of stairs.

Slide 4 of 18 1633 Rainier Avenue, Petaluma - $729,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,362 square feet. Lot size: 6,912 square feet. Year built: 1986. Built in 1986, this one-story home is a more ‘modern’ take on a farmhouse-style home. While it’s not two-storied, it has a deep-set porch and an angled roof.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. The living room reflects the angled roof and steps through to the dining and kitchen area.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is compact and low maintenance with drought-resistant landscaping.

Slide 7 of 18 10021 Los Amigos Road, Windsor - $899,950 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,000 square feet. Lot size: 7,518 square feet. Year built: 2022. This newly built house is a close recreation of an original farmhouse-style home, with pitched rooflines and a deep-set porch.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. With 2,000 square feet of interior space, there’s plenty of space to have an open, spacious living room.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. Because it’s a newly built house, the backyard hasn’t been landscaped but it’s prepared for whatever the new homeowners have in mind.

Slide 10 of 18 2247 Newgate Court, Santa Rosa - $1,500,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,772 square feet. Lot size: 0.52 acres. Year built: 2022. This is another newly built home that replicates the original farmhouse-style homes – it’s a two-story house with pitched rooflines, a deep-set porch, and clapboard-style siding.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. Keeping the living room historically accurate, the ceiling is flat and doesn’t use more modern touches like recessed lighting.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. Built on 0.52 acres, there’s a lot of space in the backyard, but it’s mostly hill. The benefit is the panoramic view of the hills.

Slide 13 of 18 6425 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa - $1,295,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,528 square feet. Lot size: 0.78 acres. Year built: 1920. Built in 1920, this historic farmhouse has enough room on the 0.78 acres it’s on to build additional living space, gardens, or raise smaller farm animals such as chickens.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. The interior has been well-maintained, with minimal upgrades like fresh painit and an inset light for the entry door.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is spacious, with old-growth trees, storage sheds, and a modern addition of a fountain.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 18702 White Oak Drive, Sonoma - $1,399,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,755 square feet. Lot size: 1.64 acres. Year built: 1970. This 1970’s house is on a sizable 1.64 acres and includes a detached barn on the property.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This large living room area features a wood-beam ceiling along with a custom glass door with upper window to let natural lighting into the space.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. Though most of the acreage is covered with a barn, a workshop, trails, and redwoods, there’s this sizable patio set up right outside the home for relaxing or entertaining.