Unique Healdsburg home on 20 acres recently listed at $2,200,000

Slide 1 of 23 3305 Brack Road, Healdsburg - $2,200,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 1,034 square feet. Lot size: 20 acres. Year built: 1983. This updated home is described as charming, and has been updated recently with a Class A stone-coated steel metal roof and cement siding. The interior features slate flooring.

Slide 2 of 23 Entryway. Almost the entirety of the interior can be viewed through the entrance.

Slide 3 of 23 Entryway. This view shows the dining area and the wood-burning stove used for heat.

Slide 4 of 23 Kitchen. From the dining area, a small but full, kitchen area can be seen.

Slide 5 of 23 Living room. The space set aside for the living room area features custom windows and a sliding glass door that leads to a deck area.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 23 Living room. This view gives a clearer idea of how much natural lighting is let in, and the corner area has been used as an area to mount the television.

Slide 7 of 23 Living room. This upper view of the living area taken from the top of the staircase, shows the sliding door to the deck open and more of the custom slate-tile flooring.

Slide 8 of 23 Living room. This long view of this room shows the entrance to the full bathroom.

Slide 9 of 23 Yard entrance. On the other side of the living room area is this open space which provides another entry to the deck area.

Slide 10 of 23 Stairs. This view of the staircase shows the kitchen to the left side as you enter the home.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 23 Stairs. At the top of the staircase, the extended ceiling with custom windows can be seen.

Slide 12 of 23 Loft. The second story of this home contains this light-filled loft area, which is currently used as a bedroom.

Slide 13 of 23 Stairs. View of the staircase from the loft area.

Slide 14 of 23 Yard. This aerial view of the home shows the small pond, garden area, and detached garage.

Slide 15 of 23 Garden. The garden looks to be well-maintained.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 23 Garden. This is the view of the redwoods from the garden area.

Slide 17 of 23 Yard. There’s an area set up with chairs for lounging by the detached garage area.

Slide 18 of 23 Garage. The garage has been outfitted with sliding doors on the side and appears that it can be used for cars or as a workshop.

Slide 19 of 23 Trail. With 20 acres of redwood forest, there are plenty of hiking trails.

Slide 20 of 23 Trail. This trail offers a clear view of the redwoods on both sides.

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 23 Aerial view. This view shows that there’s more garden area further from the house.

Slide 22 of 23 Aerial view. This view shows where the additional parking areas are.

Slide 23 of 23 Aerial view. This photo shows the scenic panoramic views found on this 20-acre lot.