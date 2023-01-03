Unique Healdsburg home on 20 acres recently listed at $2,200,000

This unique one-bedroom, one-bathroom house has a total of 1,034 square feet of interior space.
There’s a wood-burning stove for heat and an upper loft, giving the home the designation of being two stories. The home, built in 1983, has been recently updated with newer windows.
This house has a small pond by the front entry, as well as an area for gardening. There’s a detached two-car garage near the house, along with additional parking spaces. This house sits on 20 acres of surrounding redwoods with panoramic views of Healdsburg to Mount St. Helena and is accessed by West Dry Creek Road.
The house is built to give privacy but is still only 6 miles from Healdsburg Plaza in downtown Healdsburg. This house is also next to a 400-acre open space property, and there is plenty of room to build.
