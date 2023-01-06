For Sale

Currently listed one-bedroom houses in Sonoma County

There are any number of reasons a homebuyer may choose to go smaller when buying a house. Here are three reasons people may prefer a one-bedroom house:

Maintenance is easier: a one-bedroom home is smaller, so there’s less space that needs to be cleaned, fewer appliances, and less room for storing unnecessary belongings.

Cost: Smaller houses are less expensive.

Less clutter: With a home as small as a one-bedroom, there’s less room to store knick-knacks, home décor like vases or throw rugs, or hold a sizable collection (books, toys, etc.)

Click through our gallery above to see one-bedroom houses for sale right now in Sonoma County

