Currently listed one-bedroom houses in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 3618 Primrose Avenue, Santa Rosa - $789,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 820 square feet. Lot size: 4.83 acres. Year built: 1933. This vintage house is small but located on a sizable 4.83 acres. Built in 1933, it needs updating.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. The interior of the home looks well maintained, with newer lights in the ceiling and an updated kitchen area.

Slide 3 of 18 Yard. With 4 acres, the yard is currently being used for cattle.

Slide 4 of 18 790 Glen Miller Drive, Windsor - $559,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 696 square feet. Lot size: 2,117 square feet. Year built: 1995. One half of a duplex, this one-bedroom home looks compact and well taken care of.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace and a high ceiling, making the room feel more spacious.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. The yard is small, but comfortable with a cement patio flanked with a mature fruit tree and bushes.

Slide 7 of 18 21438 Alpine Terrace, Monte Rio - $75,000 1 bed, 3 baths, 1,148 square feet. Lot size: 5,245 square feet. Year built: 1910. Built in 1910, this house is one of the lowest priced currently available, but it’s also in need of major repairs.

Slide 8 of 18 Front door. This solid front door is original, and it’s holding up well.

Slide 9 of 18 Inside window. The listing for this home is devoid of any interior pictures except this view from a front window. A potential homebuyer will have a lot of work if they purchase this one-bedroom house.

Slide 10 of 18 3305 Brack Road, Healdsburg - $2,200,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 1,034 square feet. Lot size: 20 acres. Year built: 1983. This unique custom house has been well-maintained and is located on 20 acres in the redwoods, affording the homeowner plenty of privacy.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This living room area makes use of a sunny corner of the larger room it’s located in.

Slide 12 of 18 Yard. This is the area set aside for a garden by the side of the home, with panoramic views all around.

Slide 13 of 18 18375 Neeley Rd, Guerneville - $300,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 760 square feet. Lot size: 0.33 acres. Year built: 1948. Located in Guerneville, this one bedroom home is was built in 1948, and is surrounded by Redwoods on its 0.33 acre plot.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. With only 760 square feet of interior space, the living room, kitchen, and dining area all share the same space. The living room area features a wood stove for warmth, and the high ceiling gives it an open feeling.

Slide 15 of 18 Bedroom. The primary bedroom has room for a full-sized bed and features two windows to let natural light in and provides views of the surrounding trees.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 150 Mervin Ave, Kenwood - $1,795,000 1 bed, 1 bath, N/A square feet. Lot size: 1.10 acres. Year built: 1948. Set on 1.10 acres in Kenwood, this one-bedroom house is carefully landscaped and listed at more than 1.7 million.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The living room takes advantage of a high, open-beamed ceiling and floor-to-ceiling glass walls and doors to open the area and create an indoor-outdoor living space.

Slide 18 of 18 Though the house is only a one-bedroom, the backyard is dedicated to entertaining with a full outdoor kitchen, pool, bocce ball court, and a hobby vineyard.