Spacious Petaluma home listed at $1,525,000

Slide 1 of 21 12 Alexa Court, Petaluma - $1,525,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,368 square feet. Lot size: 8,481 square feet. Year built: 2008. Located at the top of a hill in West Petaluma, this house offers views of the valleys, and feature drought resistant landscaping and custom brickwork for the driveway area.

Slide 2 of 21 Front entry. The doorstep uses the same brickwork as the driveway, and two floor-to-ceiling windows on either side of the door.

Slide 3 of 21 Living room. This room features LVP (Luxury Vinyl Plank) flooring and a gas fireplace to heat the space.

Slide 4 of 21 Living room. From this view, the dining area and windows with views of West Petaluma can be seen.

Slide 5 of 21 Living room. The other side of the living room contains another gas fireplace.

Slide 6 of 21 Kitchen. The kitchen features quartz countertops and professional-grade appliances.

Slide 7 of 21 Kitchen. The kitchen island features an oversized porcelain sink and a casual seating area is located on the other side.

Slide 8 of 21 Formal dining room. This more formal dining area is separate from the kitchen and living room area, with room to seat 6 people.

Slide 9 of 21 Office. This quiet office area is located near the kitchen but is a separate room completely.

Slide 10 of 21 Primary bedroom. This primary bedroom has a private bathroom, sitting area, and walk-in closet.

Slide 11 of 21 Primary bedroom. This view of the bedroom shows two different sitting areas.

Slide 12 of 21 Bathroom. The primary bathroom has dual sinks and a spa-like shower.

Slide 13 of 21 Bathroom. There’s also a large bathtub on the other side of the sinks.

Slide 14 of 21 Walk-in closet. This spacious closet is accessed through the bathroom as opposed to the bedroom itself, which is helpful if individuals routinely dress right after bathing.

Slide 15 of 21 Guest room living room. Going down to the lower floor is this living room for the guest room area.

Slide 16 of 21 Guest room. Though the guest room is on a lower floor, and because the house is on a hillside it still offers panoramic views out the bedroom window.

Slide 17 of 21 Backyard deck. This backyard deck is right off the house, and is set up with different area for relaxing, dining, or entertaining.

Slide 18 of 21 Backyard deck. This is one area of the deck that’s set up specifically for dining al fresco.

Slide 19 of 21 Garden area. There’s a raised-bed garden area, and old-growth oaks in the yard and surrounding it.

Slide 20 of 21 View of the backyard. This is a view of the back of the home from the garden area of the yard.

Slide 21 of 21 Aerial view. This is an aerial view of the house and the West Petaluma neighborhood it’s located in.