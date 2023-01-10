Spacious Petaluma home listed at $1,525,000

Built in 2008, this single-family home has 3,368 square feet of interior space and is located in a cul-de-sac in west Petaluma. The interior contains an open floor plan, with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms as well as a guest area on the lower floor with its own bathroom and sitting area.
This house includes a chef’s kitchen with quartz countertops, a living room with two fireplaces, and a primary bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet.
Outside, the backyard has patios, a garden area, fruit trees, and room for entertaining.
There’s also a spacious three-car garage and solar panels with battery backup.
