Sonoma County homes for sale under $500,000

Slide 1 of 18 80 Debmar Lane, Cloverdale - $479,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,003 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1956. This single-family residence in Cloverdale has been well-maintained and updated to include dual paned windows.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This home has the original hardwood floors and fireplace in this the living room.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The yard has a covered patio for entertaining during rain or sunny days, as well as a deck on the open area of the yard.

Slide 4 of 18 14834 Canyon 4 Road, Guerneville - $269,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 528 square feet. Lot size: 3,742 square feet. Year built: 1929. Built in 1929, this vintage Guerneville home is on the smaller side with 528 square feet of interior space.

Slide 5 of 18 Entry stairs. This house can be entered at street level, but will require going up these stairs to get to the main living areas.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Living room. The living room area is compact and located next to the kitchen.

Slide 7 of 18 19499 Hidden Valley Road, Guerneville - $470,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 510 square feet. Lot size: 5,000 square feet. Year built: 1950. Another historic Guerneville home. Built in 1950, this house is compact with a 510 square foot interior, but using more of the 5,000 square foot lot it’s located on.

Slide 8 of 18 Entry. The front door opens to the living room, kitchen, and bathroom all at once.

Slide 9 of 18 Yard. Yard space is limited, but there’s a cement patio with a seating area and enough room for entertaining and cooking outdoors.

Slide 10 of 18 19378 Hidden Valley Road, Guerneville - $470,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 680 square feet. Lot size: 5,502 square feet. Year built: 1953. Built in 1953, this older home looks well maintained, though the interior space is small at only 680 square feet.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This living room has wood flooring and the original wood stove. It’s listed as move-in ready with no major upgrades needed.

Slide 12 of 18 Yard. Because this house backs up to a hillside, there’s no yard so much as a cement walkway and strong fencing protecting the house during inclement weather.

Slide 13 of 18 21448 Alpine Terrace, Monte Rio - $440,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 900 square feet. Lot size: 0.35 acres. Year built: 1960. Built in 1960, the 2-bedroom home in Monte Rio has 900 square feet of interior space in the redwoods, but does need work.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. The living room is one of the most recently updated rooms in this home, and with new carpeting, ceiling light, paint, and the original wood stove fireplace.

Slide 15 of 18 Side yard. As with many homes in the redwoods, this house has less yard space, but still has enough room for gardening or outdoor projects.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 97 1st Avenue, Camp Meeker - $310,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 614 square feet. Lot size: 1,699 square feet. Year built: 1928. Camp Meeker is a small town between Occidental and Monte Rio, with only around 350 homes, it’s not often to find listings for homes here.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. Though this house has only 614 interior square feet, this living room is spacious and features wood flooring and floor-to-ceiling glass French doors.

Slide 18 of 18 Yard. There’s no landscaped yard, just the surrounding redwoods.