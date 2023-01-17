Newly built Santa Rosa farmhouse home just listed for $2,795,000

Slide 1 of 25 5480 Crystal Dr, Santa Rosa - $2,795,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,845 square feet. Lot size: 1 acre. Year built: 2022. This is a newly built, never-lived-in home in the Wilshire Heights neighborhood located in Riebli Valley. Situated on a hillside acre, it includes a guest unit as well as a 4-car garage.

Slide 2 of 25 Front door. The entrance through the front door has tall windows on either side, giving it a more open feeling.

Slide 3 of 25 Entryway. Entering into the house shows all the main areas – kitchen, dining area, and living room – are located in one open space.

Slide 4 of 25 Entryway. From this view the living room, fireplace, and custom masonry wall can be seen.

Slide 5 of 25 Living room area. The living room is next to large, sliding glass doors providing easy access to the patio area.

Slide 6 of 25 Living room area. This view from the living area shows the high ceiling, custom lights, and the views of the outside areas.

Slide 7 of 25 Kitchen. This chef’s kitchen is located at one end of the open area, and includes professional-grade appliances and custom cabinets.

Slide 8 of 25 Kitchen. The kitchen includes wine storage and seating at the center island.

Slide 9 of 25 Kitchen eating area. The center island can also be used as an eating area.

Slide 10 of 25 Kitchen. This is a view of the professional-grade stovetop and vent hood.

Slide 11 of 25 Kitchen pantry. The storage pantry for food and utensils includes a sink.

Slide 12 of 25 Kitchen pantry. Another view of the pantry.

Slide 13 of 25 Dining area. The formal dining area is close to the kitchen area, with a wall of picture windows near the table.

Slide 14 of 25 Dining area. This view of the dining area shows where it is in relation to the living room area and the front entry.

Slide 15 of 25 Office. This office is located near the bedrooms, and is kept simple with a single window.

Slide 16 of 25 Primary bedroom. The main bedroom is en suite, and has a private entrance to the patio area.

Slide 17 of 25 Primary bathroom. The en suite bathroom for the primary bedroom has a spa-like shower and a soaking bath tub.

Slide 18 of 25 Patio. This view of the patio area on the rear of the home shows how it stretches the full length of the house.

Slide 19 of 25 Guest unit. The guest house area of this home has an outside entrance and can be accessed through the main house.

Slide 20 of 25 Guest unit. The guest house is fully outfitted with a living room, kitchen, and main bedroom.

Slide 21 of 25 Guest unit patio. The guest house has its’ own patio area.

Slide 22 of 25 Patio. The patio has an area set aside for outdoor dining.

Slide 23 of 25 Patio. The patio has a comfortable outside area for entertaining or relaxing.

Slide 24 of 25 Aerial view. This view shows how this house is situated on the hillside, and the installed solar panels.

Slide 25 of 25 Aerial view. This photo shows the property boundaries, indicating that the house occupies much of the acre it’s built on.