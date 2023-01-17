Newly built Santa Rosa farmhouse home just listed for $2,795,000

This newly constructed farmhouse-style home is located in the Riebli Valley area of Santa Rosa, and offers 2,845 square feet of interior space, along with an attached guest house that’s an additional 717 square feet.
Located on a hillside, this house has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, and a four-car garage with additional outdoor parking.
Inside, the home features modern amenities like engineered wooden flooring, high ceilings, and custom masonry around the fireplace. There are oversized sliding glass doors leading out to a private, heated patio.
Because of the hillside location, there are panoramic views of the valley from most rooms in the house, and especially from the patio.
5480 Crystal Drive, Santa Rosa is listed by Lysbeth Wiggins of Compass
