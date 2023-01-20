Sonoma County homes for sale close to downtown areas

Slide 1 of 18
1426 Rusch Court, Santa Rosa - $585,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,101 square feet. Lot size: 5,650 square feet. Year built: 1988.
This 3 bedroom house was built in 1988, and is located 5 minutes (1.0 mile) to Historic Downtown Railroad Square.
Living room.
The living room is close to the entry and features a wood-burning fireplace.
Yard.
The yard features a deck with a pergola and a small grassy area with an old-growth tree.
8034 Manchester Avenue, Rohnert Park - $839,000
5 beds, 3 baths, 2,416 square feet. Lot size: 5,898 square feet. Year built: 1996.
This spacious house in Rohnert park is a 7-minute drive (2.4 miles) to downtown Cotati.
Living room.
The living room has been recently updated with fresh paint and a new carpet.
Backyard.
The backyard features a covered patio and a neatly maintained lawn area.
940 Harley Street, Sonoma - $620,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,273 square feet. Lot size: 5,898 square feet. Year built: 1996.
Located in the town of Sonoma, this 1,273 square foot home is a 7 minute drive (1.9 miles) to Sonoma’s historic downtown plaza.
Living room.
Built in 1996, this living room features real wood flooring as well as a wood-burning fireplace.
Backyard.
Located on a 5,898-square-foot plot of land, this spacious yard takes advantage of the space.
1031 Carol Lane, Santa Rosa - $715,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,523 square feet. Lot size: 3,441 square feet. Year built: 2021.
This newer home is 6 minutes (2.1 miles) from downtown Santa Rosa.
Kitchen.
This newer kitchen features custom tilework and recessed lighting.
Backyard.
The backyard has drought-resistant plants and custom pavers.
448 Grant Street, Healdsburg - $979,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,164 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1930.
Built in 1930, this historic home is a 2-minute drive (0.7 miles) to downtown Healdsburg.
Living room.
This living room has newer flooring and the original stonework fireplace.
Backyard.
The backyard features this newer deck with glass doors leading out from the living room.
1056 Hampshire Lane, Windsor - $800,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,528 square feet. Lot size: 6,817 square feet. Year built: 1990.
This 1990’s house is a 2-minute (0.9 mile) drive to downtown Windsor.
Living room.
This spacious living room has a high, peaked ceiling, gas fireplace, and sizable picture window.
Backyard.
The majority of the backyard contains a pool complete with a fountain feature.