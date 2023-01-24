For Sale, Sonoma

Renovated Sonoma wine estate just listed for $7,150,000

 This property is located on the old Buena Vista Ranch, a half mile from the historic Buena Vista winery.

It was completely renovated in 2010 to become a family-compound-style estate including three different residences all on the same property. The renovations were curated by Michael Muscardini, Zimmerman & Associates along with Julie Hawkins Design.

The property sits on 1.78 acres and consists of a 2,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom main residence, one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house and office/game room above a three-car garage.

There is a chardonnay vineyard at the front of the property. An expansive deck and stone patio courtyard connects all three  to a pool, firepit area and gardens.

19080 Old Winery Road, Sonoma is listed by Lysbeth Wiggins of Compass

