Renovated Sonoma wine estate just listed for $7,150,000

Slide 1 of 22 19080 Old Winery Rd, Sonoma - $7,150,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 3,900 square feet. Lot size: 1.78 acre. Year built: 2010. This estate was renovated in 2010 to be that family compound it currently is, but the property it sits on – Buena Vista Ranch – is part of the history of the Sonoma County wine industry.

Slide 2 of 22 Entryway. Going in to the main house, there’s wood flooring, custom lighting, and plenty of windows to allow natural light throughout the house.

Slide 3 of 22 Living room. The living room area is located next to the dining, kitchen, and outdoor access areas.

Slide 4 of 22 Kitchen. The kitchen is on the far side of the room, with a casual eating area at the countertop, and the formal dining area right beside it.

Slide 5 of 22 Kitchen. The kitchen has custom cabinets and plenty of storage space.

Slide 6 of 22 Kitchen. There’s an additional sink in the kitchen to help as a wet bar.

Slide 7 of 22 Formal dining area. Located in the center of an open space, this dining area isn’t ‘formal’ in a standard sense, but can comfortably seat six adults.

Slide 8 of 22 Primary bedroom. This main bedroom is found on the ground floor, with views of the yard, recessed lighting and wood flooring.

Slide 9 of 22 Primary bedroom. This view gives a good idea of how spacious this room is.

Slide 10 of 22 Primary bathroom. This main bathroom has custom tilework, a soaking bathtub, and custom sinks.

Slide 11 of 22 Primary bathroom. This bathroom also contains a spa-like shower.

Slide 12 of 22 Stairs. The staircase is open and made to reflect the rural feeling of the area, with bare wood steps and siding.

Slide 13 of 22 Upstairs seating area. There’s a casual sitting area set up at the top of the stairs.

Slide 14 of 22 Guest bedroom. There’s an upstairs guest bedroom with a gabled ceiling.

Slide 15 of 22 Guesthouse. Heading outside, the guesthouse is directly across the yard.

Slide 16 of 22 Guesthouse. The guesthouse is small at only 662 square feet, but is complete with a full kitchen, living room, and bedroom.

Slide 17 of 22 Bonus room. Located above the 3-car garage, this 770-square-foot bonus room includes an extra bedroom, two bathrooms, and a wet bar.

Slide 18 of 22 Wine cellar. This estate includes a sizable wine cellar.

Slide 19 of 22 Backyard. The yard area is paved with flagstones, connected the three separate buildings, and features old growth trees, vineyards, a pool, and garden areas.

Slide 20 of 22 Firepit. This outdoor patio area includes a custom firepit.

Slide 21 of 22 Pool. There’s a pool to cool off on hot Sonoma days.

Slide 22 of 22 Aerial view. This view of the property showcases more of the careful landscaping surrounding the backyard and shows how the buildings are situated near each other.