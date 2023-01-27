Unique Sonoma County homes for sale

Slide 1 of 18 16790 Watson Road, Guerneville - $549,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 867 square feet. Lot size: 8,398 square feet. Year built: 1965. Built in 1965 , this house uses off-center lines in the roof and entryway.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This style of architecture can be seen in the home, as well, most notably in this steeply slanted open-beam ceiling.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. There’s a newly installed shed in the backyard for storage, which can be helpful in a house that’s only 867 square feet on the interior.

Slide 4 of 18 Backyard. Instead of a purposely landscaped yard, there’s a short walk from this house to the beach.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. The rocks aren’t use in the interior, but this 1960’s house is still unique in the use of color throughout the inside.

Slide 6 of 18 Yard. The use of rocks can be found not only on the home itself but throughout the yard as well.

Slide 7 of 18 417 Dahlia Drive, Sonoma - $895,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,504 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1987. Built in 1987, this contemporary-styled home matched a tall, A-frame style roofline with flat, box-like architecture for the garage and entryway.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. The tall, pitched roof gives this living room a high cathedral ceiling, accentuated with recessed lighting.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is kept low maintenance with a cement patio and bark around the spa area and citrus trees.

Slide 10 of 18 42070 Rock Cod, The Sea Ranch - $1,395,000 2 beds, 2 baths, N/A square feet. Lot size: 9,374 square feet. Year built: N/A. When the Sea Ranch was founded as a community in 1965, the designers proclaimed it "the most unusual second-home colony ever conceived by nature and man." This home is a good example.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The clean lines, custom windows, and monochromatic paint in the living room give it a more modernist feel.

Slide 13 of 18 514 Vallejo Avenue, Sonoma - $539,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 909 square feet. Lot size: 5,800 square feet. Year built: 1951. This 1950's house is unique because of its simplicity, the architecture is boxy: straight lines and a flat roof.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. The interior matches the exterior, with all straight lines and 90-degree angles.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is landscaped minimally, the ground is covered in square bricks with low-maintenance bushes added throughout.

Slide 16 of 18 19909 Heron Drive, Bodega Bay - $999,999 2 beds, 3 baths, 933 square feet. Lot size: 5,502 square feet. Year built: 1981. This Bodega Bay home is showcasing a unique design by resembling a squat A-frame house that's almost hidden in the landscape.

Slide 17 of 18 Entryway. Entering this house, the sharply slanted roof makes a difference in how the interior can be laid out.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. Instead of a landscaped yard, this house has a sizable deck at the back of the house for relaxing or entertaining. This house is also a short walk from the beach.