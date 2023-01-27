Unique Sonoma County homes for sale

Slide 1 of 18
16790 Watson Road, Guerneville - $549,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 867 square feet. Lot size: 8,398 square feet. Year built: 1965.
Built in 1965 , this house uses off-center lines in the roof and entryway.
Living room.
This style of architecture can be seen in the home, as well, most notably in this steeply slanted open-beam ceiling.
Backyard.
There’s a newly installed shed in the backyard for storage, which can be helpful in a house that’s only 867 square feet on the interior.
Backyard.
Instead of a purposely landscaped yard, there’s a short walk from this house to the beach.
Living room.
The rocks aren’t use in the interior, but this 1960’s house is still unique in the use of color throughout the inside.
Yard.
The use of rocks can be found not only on the home itself but throughout the yard as well.
417 Dahlia Drive, Sonoma - $895,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,504 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1987.
Built in 1987, this contemporary-styled home matched a tall, A-frame style roofline with flat, box-like architecture for the garage and entryway.
Living room.
The tall, pitched roof gives this living room a high cathedral ceiling, accentuated with recessed lighting.
Backyard.
The backyard is kept low maintenance with a cement patio and bark around the spa area and citrus trees.
42070 Rock Cod, The Sea Ranch - $1,395,000
2 beds, 2 baths, N/A square feet. Lot size: 9,374 square feet. Year built: N/A.
When the Sea Ranch was founded as a community in 1965, the designers proclaimed it "the most unusual second-home colony ever conceived by nature and man." This home is a good example.
Living room.
The clean lines, custom windows, and monochromatic paint in the living room give it a more modernist feel.
Backyard.
514 Vallejo Avenue, Sonoma - $539,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 909 square feet. Lot size: 5,800 square feet. Year built: 1951.
This 1950's house is unique because of its simplicity, the architecture is boxy: straight lines and a flat roof.
Living room.
The interior matches the exterior, with all straight lines and 90-degree angles.
Backyard.
The backyard is landscaped minimally, the ground is covered in square bricks with low-maintenance bushes added throughout.
19909 Heron Drive, Bodega Bay - $999,999
2 beds, 3 baths, 933 square feet. Lot size: 5,502 square feet. Year built: 1981.
This Bodega Bay home is showcasing a unique design by resembling a squat A-frame house that's almost hidden in the landscape.
Entryway.
Entering this house, the sharply slanted roof makes a difference in how the interior can be laid out.
Backyard.
Instead of a landscaped yard, this house has a sizable deck at the back of the house for relaxing or entertaining. This house is also a short walk from the beach.