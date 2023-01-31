Relisted Sebastopol home owned by an Academy Award winner listed at $4,300,000

This sizable Sebastopol home owned by Academy Award winner Robert Stromberg was first listed for sale in early November, was taken off the market due to the recent storms, and has been recently relisted.
Stromberg is a notable special effects artist who has won two Academy Awards for Best Art Direction for his work on the movies “Avatar” and “Alice in Wonderland.”
The Mediterranean-style estate is on 5 acres. The single-level home has over 6,300 square feet and features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. There is also a one-bedroom guest house overlooking a redwood grove.
The property features a library with fireplace, gym, 1,160-bottle wine room and, yes, a movie theater.
According to the listing agent, Dave Carpenter, “This custom home has been thoughtfully designed to enjoy the breathtaking views and the gorgeous grounds, for which Sonoma County is famous. The quality and finishes of the home’s construction are evident throughout, from the imported travertine to the oversized, arched windows.”
When it comes to the livability and comfort Stromberg said in a statement, “My favorite part of this home is obviously the screening room, where I found much of my inspiration for my works and enjoyed time with friends and family. This home offers privacy and a tranquil setting that we have cherished over the years.”
811 Jonive Road #1, Sebastopol is listed by David Carpenter of Coldwell Banker
Click through our gallery above to preview this Sebastopol home owned by an Academy Award winner