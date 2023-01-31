Relisted Sebastopol home owned by an Academy Award winner listed at $4,300,000

Slide 1 of 26 811 Jonive Road #1, Sebastopol - $4,300,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 6,300 square feet. Lot size: 5.42 acres. Year built: 2006. This aerial view of the house is the backyard, showing the 5.42 acres neatly cleared and ready for landscaping to add to the already well-maintained lot.

Slide 2 of 26 Driveway. This long road is the driveway from the main road to the front of the estate.

Slide 3 of 26 Aerial view. This view shows the circular front driveway surrounded by meticulous landscaping.

Slide 4 of 26 Front driveway. This view shows the custom fountain by the entrance.

Slide 5 of 26 Front entrance. This view shows the fountain as seen from the front door.

Slide 6 of 26 Front door. The front doors are custom wrought-iron.

Slide 7 of 26 Entryway. The entry is flanked by tall stone columns, marble flooring, and a custom chandelier.

Slide 8 of 26 Living room area. This casual seating area is by the far back side of the house and features a gas fireplace and large, french doors providing access to the backyard.

Slide 9 of 26 Kitchen. This professional-grade kitchen features high-end appliances and plenty of room for storage.

Slide 10 of 26 Kitchen. There's a marble-topped island area for preparation, and a large chandelier overhead for lighting.

Slide 11 of 26 Casual dining area. This smaller eating area is for small groups, breakfast, or casual meals.

Slide 12 of 26 Formal dining area. Positioned close to the front of the house, this formal dining area has room to seat eight people, a large window to let natural light in, and is located next to the wine room.

Slide 13 of 26 Wine room. This wine room has space for 1,160 bottles of wine.

Slide 14 of 26 Screening room. Continuing past the kitchen area is the entrance to the movie screening room.

Slide 15 of 26 Screening room. This room has been created as a small movie theatre and is stated to have inspired two Academy Awards for both Avatar and Alice in Wonderland.

Slide 16 of 26 Primary Bedroom. This spacious main bedroom is 1,000 square feet, which includes a seating area, workout room, and spa-like bathroom.

Slide 17 of 26 Primary bedroom. The seating area has a large reading nook with a gas fireplace.

Slide 18 of 26 Primary bedroom - workout room. This comfortable workout room is part of the primary bedroom and includes glass doors with access to the outside.

Slide 19 of 26 Primary bathroom. The bathroom in the main bedroom has spa-like qualities, with a raised soaking bathtub, custom shower, and walk-in closet.

Slide 20 of 26 Closet. This walk-in closet for the primary bedroom is accessed through the bathroom, and has plenty of space for an extensive wardrobe.

Slide 21 of 26 Backyard entrance. There are a number of ways to get to the backyard throughout the home, this set of doors is found in the kitchen area.

Slide 22 of 26 Patio. This outdoor eating area is on the patio outside the kitchen.

Slide 23 of 26 Patio. This tiled patio area is found around the living room and primary bedroom areas.

Slide 24 of 26 Patio. This outdoor entertaining area is found further out in the yard, overlooking the lawn area.

Slide 25 of 26 Aerial view. This view of the backyard shows how the tiled patio area follows the perimeter of the house.

Slide 26 of 26 Aerial view. This view of the property gives an idea of how big a 5.42 acre lot is.