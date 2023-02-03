For Sale

Homes for sale right now in Sebastopol

As we featured earlier this week, Sebastopol is the current hometown of an Academy Award winner, but there is plenty of room for homeowners looking for properties at lower price points.

According to SoCo Wine Country Properties, there are currently 27 houses for sale right now, ranging in price from $378,000 to over $10 million.

Click through our gallery above to see six homes currently for sale in Sebastopol.

