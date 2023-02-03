Homes for sale right now in Sebastopol

Slide 1 of 15 7610 Bodega Avenue, Sebastopol - $699,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,084 square feet. Lot size: 5,082 square feet. Year built: 1931. This 1931 bungalow has been freshly painted and is move-in ready.

Slide 2 of 15 Living room. The living room has wood flooring, fresh paint, and the original slat-wood ceiling.

Slide 3 of 15 Backyard. With a 5,082 square foot lot, this historic home has two outbuildings and a private patio in the yard.

Slide 4 of 15 132 W Hills Circle, Sebastopol - $525,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,309 square feet. Lot size: 2,117 square feet. Year built: 1997. This Townhome resembles a standard house, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a garage, and over 1,300 square feet of interior space.

Slide 5 of 15 Living room. The living room is freshly painted with oversized windows and move-in ready.

Slide 6 of 15 Backyard. This house has a 2,117 square-foot lot, with includes this large, covered patio area.

Slide 7 of 15 5211 Volkerts Road, Sebastopol - $1,107,700 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,363 square feet. Lot size: 1.01 acres. Year built: 1965. This house is a foreclosure listing, so there are no additional photos of the interior shown. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over an acre of land.

Slide 8 of 15 328 Pleasant Hill Avenue N, Sebastopol - $890,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,366 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1972. Built in 1972, this clean, 3-bedroom home has updated, low maintenance landscaping.

Slide 9 of 15 Living room. This living room has wood flooring, a close-to-wall-sized window, and plenty of natural light.

Slide 10 of 15 Backyard. There’s a deck for entertaining or relaxing, and the backyard is as low-maintenance and drought-resistant as the front yard.

Slide 11 of 15 3190 Frei Road, Sebastopol - $995,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,279 square feet. Lot size: 2.20 acres. Year built: 1946. Built in 1946, this well-maintained house is on over 2 acres with both fields as well as Redwood groves.

Slide 12 of 15 Living room. This home still features a wood stove for heat in the living room.

Slide 13 of 15 Backyard. This area is just one portion of the 2.20 acres that shows both the fields and Redwoods.

Slide 14 of 15 3009 Bloomfield Road, Sebastopol - $378,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,390 square feet. Lot size: 3.99 acres. Year built: 1983. This house is in foreclosure and is a manufactured home that’s been placed on almost 4 acres. Currently, the house has been gutted and would need to be extensively remodeled or replaced.

Slide 15 of 15 Creek. This house is located on 3.99 acres of fields, with a small stream running through. The land is zoned for Diverse Agriculture.