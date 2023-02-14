For Sale

61-acre Geyserville vineyard estate listed for $2,495,000

Located on more than  61 acres, this estate offers  panoramic views of Alexander Valley.

The main level of this multi-level house includes the primary bedroom, living room, dining room and kitchen. Three guest rooms and an additional family room/office space are on the lower flower.

Outside, there is a 2.9-acre syrah vineyard, a pool and cabana.

This home is located in the Valley View Ranch neighborhood of Geyserville and the buyer  has the option of a membership to private The Vineyard Club.

3155 Ridge Oaks Rd, Geyserville is listed by Sheryl Morgensen of Sotheby’s International Realty

