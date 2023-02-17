Homes for sale right now in Sonoma Valley

Slide 1 of 18 150 Mervin Avenue, Kenwood - $1,795,000 1 bed, 1 bath, N/A square feet. Lot size: 1.10 acres. Year built: 1920. This house is described as a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home, but the open floor plan and use of indoor/outdoor spaces make this house much larger. There’s also the addition of separate guest cottages on the 1.10-acre lot.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. Besides the open floor layout, the high, steeped ceiling makes the living room feel even larger.

Slide 3 of 18 Yard. This house makes full use of the acre it occupies with the addition of a fire pit, outdoor kitchen, pool, spa, bocce court, and producing grape vines.

Slide 4 of 18 1335 Kinnybrook Drive, Kenwood - $4,350,000 3 beds, 5 baths, 5,035 square feet. Lot size: 3.30 acres. Year built: 1994. This sizable wine estate is built on a hillside in Kenwood to take advantage of the stunning views of the valley.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. The living room is spacious and next to a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows to emphasize the panoramic views.

Slide 6 of 18 Back of house. This view gives a clear look of how the house is set up for outdoor entertaining, with a sizable pool/spa area, patios, and walking paths.

Slide 7 of 18 13827 Williams Road, Glen Ellen - $850,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,904 square feet. Lot size: 10,751 square feet. Year built: N/A Located in the small town of Glen Ellen, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has been well-maintained and sits on a 10,751 square foot lot.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. Though there’s no stated year for when this home was built, the interior has been updated with a new front door, fresh paint, and recessed lighting to keep it appearing up to date.

Slide 9 of 18 Yard. There’s a large deck at the back of the house, and the yard is extremely low-maintenance with custom brickwork across most of the backyard ground.

Slide 10 of 18 2905 Cavedale Road, Glen Ellen - $2,399,999 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,573 square feet. Lot size: 10 acres. Year built: 1981. This futuristic, angular house was built in 1981 and is listed as contemporary architecture that’s great for enjoying the views and relaxing, as well as entertaining.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The interior is extremely open, with tall ceilings and plenty of windows. This view of the room showcases the wood floors and the rows of windows on the edge of the ceiling.

Slide 12 of 18 Deck. This deck at the back of the house offers stunning views of the valley. There’s a pool in the land surrounding the house, and with a 10-acre lot, there’s a lot of land to explore.

Slide 13 of 18 334 Boyes Boulevard, Sonoma - $550,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 728 square feet. Lot size: 7,013 square feet. Year built: 1964. This small bungalow is located on one side of a shared driveway, and though it’s a one-bedroom, one-bath home it has an additional detached bedroom and bathroom on the side.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. Though the interior is 728 square feet, overall, this living room is roomy and well-maintained.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. The detached room/bathroom can be seen in this image, and the yard is currently an expansive lawn, giving the next homeowners plenty of choices in terms of landscaping.

Slide 16 of 18 4878 Grove Street, Sonoma - $1,495,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,218 square feet. Lot size: 1.30 acres. Year built: 1975. Built in 1975, this home includes a voluntary membership to the Diamond A Recreational Association, while also providing enough space on the 1.30 acre lot that the homeowner will have plenty of privacy.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The living room is shaped by a sharply sloped ceiling due to the cabin-style architecture, with wood slats on the wall complementing the hardwood flooring.

Slide 18 of 18 Back deck. This spacious deck runs the length of the back of the house, providing an area to relax, entertain, and enjoy the sunset.