For Sale

Homes for sale right now in Sonoma Valley

Sonoma Valley is most widely known as a winemaking region, with rich soil and optimal weather for growing a variety of grapes.

Currently, there are roughly 80 homes listed for sale, with prices ranging from $550,000 up to $11,000,000.

While widely known as a prime area for retirement, Sonoma Valley also has nine highly rated schools, both elementary and high School,  making it an attractive area for homebuyers with children.

Click through our gallery above to see six currently listed homes in the Sonoma Valley

Comments