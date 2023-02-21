For Sale, Santa Rosa, Sonoma County

Contemporary Santa Rosa home recently listed for $4,100,000

This four-bedroom custom home, completed in 2022, features stucco, metal, reclaimed barn wood siding with metal roofing.

It has over 4,500 square feet of interior space. On the ground level there is a primary bedroom and office  along with a great room, kitchen, dining area and butler’s pantry.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, a sitting area and a game room as well as an outdoor terrace to take advantage of the sweeping views.

The outdoor area includes a raised redwood planting bed, an infinity-edge heated pool with a spa and a covered terrace with an outdoor kitchen.

Double two-car garages allow for plenty of parking.

3818 Horizon View Way, Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp of Coldwell Banker Realty

Click through our gallery above to preview this contemporary Santa Rosa home

 

