Currently listed homes with an Infinity Pool in Sonoma County

2148 Wedgewood Way, Santa Rosa - $2,600,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 3,347 square feet. Lot size: 0.27 acres. Year built: 2022. This house is newly built, with areas left to be landscaped in the backyard, but with a fully finished Infinity Edge pool to help the homeowners take advantage of the stunning views.

Infinity pool. The pool includes a spa area and sits right at the edge of a cement patio in front of the seating area.

Infinity pool. This close-up shows where the optical illusion happens, the water falling over a lowered edge. It also demonstrates how this style of pool became so popular when the house it was part of has such a panoramic view.

4940 Corrick Road, Santa Rosa - $4,950,000 3 beds, 5 baths, 7,200 square feet. Lot size: 35.51 acres. Year built: 2012. This estate is on over 35 acres and includes a 3-car garage with a second level storage that can be used as an additional living area.

Infinity pool. One of the big sales points for this estate is this sizable Infinity pool.

Infinity pool. This view in the daytime hours is a clear example of the optical illusion where the entire pool is draining over the edge completely.

1335 Kinnybrook Drive, Kenwood - $4,350,000 3 beds, 5 baths, 5,025 square feet. Lot size: 3.30 acres. Year built: 1994. Located in an exclusive gated community in Kenwood, this estate has a chef's kitchen, marble floors, an outdoor kitchen, and a custom Infinity pool.

Infinity pool. This view of the pool gives a clear look at how the edge is constructed to allow the water to cascade over into the basin below.

Infinity pool. This is the pool from the view from the patio, showing that the edge optical illusion is successful.

2641 Riebli Road, Santa Rosa - $9,875,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 9,875 square feet. Lot size: 10 acres. Year built: N/A This estate is listed as an "early stage new construction opportunity" which means this is the concept house that homebuyers can customize – including an Infinity pool.

Infinity pool. This view of the pool shows that it's not only an Infinity pool, but it includes a built-in fountain, as well.

Infinity pool. This side view of the pool illustrates the way the fountain integrates with the pool, and how the water cascades down the side to create the illusion of an endless pool.

3818 Horizon View Way, Santa Rosa - $4,100,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 4,501 square feet. Lot size: 0.51 acres. Year built: 2022. This newly built, contemporary home has over 4,500 square feet of interior space, breathtaking views from a hillside, and an Infinity pool that allows the homeowner to enjoy the views while relaxing in the spa.

Infinity pool. This view at the rear of the house showcases the pool with a built-in spa and custom tilework around the perimeter.

Infinity pool. This close-up view shows what would be seen while in the pool, including expansive views of the mountains.

4693 Wallace North Road, Santa Rosa - $8,875,000 4 bed, 5 bath, 5,432 square feet. Lot size: 11.82 acres. Year built: 2023. This new house was built this year and includes over 11 acres, a media room, and a new Infinity pool.

Infinity pool. This view of the backyard shows how the pool is set in the cement patio, and where the water falls over the tilework.

Infinity pool. This view from the patio shows how well the optical illusion works and the magnificent views of the hillsides.