For Sale

Currently listed homes with an Infinity Pool in Sonoma County

Swimming pools have been around in their earliest form since as far back as 2600 B.C.E.). Pools, as they’re seen now in the backyards of suburban homes, came into popularity after World War II after they’d been featured in popular movies of the time. Advancements had been made in cleaning, chlorination, and maintenance of pools, so having one installed in the backyard became popular.

Over the past decade, Infinity Edge pools have become the next popular style of pool, because of the unique optical illusion they have of the water flowing endlessly off the edge of the pool. Gaining popularity as a status symbol, Infinity Pools have increased in popularity as a status symbol because of the inherent cost of creating, installing, and maintaining them.

While there are currently over 130 houses with pools for sale in Sonoma County, there were only 6 listed with an Infinity pool, specifically.

Comments