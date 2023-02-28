Beachfront home in Jenner listed for $2,350,000

Slide 1 of 20 22201 Pacific View Drive, Jenner - $2,350,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,925 square feet. Lot size: 1.25 acres. Year built: 1994. Located on a hillside that leads down to the beach, this is a view of the backside of the home showing that the main floor is the upper story, and stairs lead down to an outdoor seating area.

Slide 2 of 20 Living room. Entering the house, the first room seen is this spacious living room area that showcases a long wall facing the ocean that’s full of oversized windows and glass doors.

Slide 3 of 20 Living room. This view shows that there’s a corner facing the hillside that contains floor-to-ceiling windows as well.

Slide 4 of 20 Kitchen. The kitchen features green quartz tiles and custom cabinets.

Slide 5 of 20 Kitchen. This deep porcelain sink has windows right above to provide more ocean views.

Slide 6 of 20 Kitchen. There’s plenty of drawers for storage of utensils, placemats, dishtowels and whatever else is needed.

Slide 7 of 20 Kitchen. There’s a professional-size refrigerator with a small wet-bar area right next to it.

Slide 8 of 20 Pantry. This pantry has room for dishware as well as kitchen appliances.

Slide 9 of 20 Dining area. The dining area is located right next to the kitchen, with enough room to seat 6 people comfortably.

Slide 10 of 20 Primary bedroom. This spacious bedroom has a raised ceiling, recessed lighting, and a skylight by the entry door.

Slide 11 of 20 Primary bedroom. The room is large enough to include this sitting area at the foot of the bed with a set of windows overlooking the ocean.

Slide 12 of 20 Primary bathroom. This bathroom has customized windows by dual sinks.

Slide 13 of 20 Yard entrance. Through a raised hallway located by the dining area is a set of glass doors leading out to the yard area.

Slide 14 of 20 Yard. Though there’s no landscaped yard, there is a cement patio with a seating area around a gas firepit.

Slide 15 of 20 Yard. This view from the firepit shows steps leading up to a trail on the grounds.

Slide 16 of 20 Back deck. There’s a custom deck surrounding the back of the house that’s used to take advantage of the ocean views and used for entertaining.

Slide 17 of 20 Back deck. There’s another fire pit and a sitting area.

Slide 18 of 20 Back deck. This view from the fire pit shows more of the coastal trees and land around the house.

Slide 19 of 20 Back deck. There’s an exit off the deck to explore the rest of the yard or head down to the beach.

Slide 20 of 20 Aerial view. This shows the proximity of this house to the ocean.