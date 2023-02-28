Beachfront home in Jenner listed for $2,350,000

Right next to the Sonoma Coast and Highway 1, this home has spectacular ocean views and sits on over an acre of land.
Built in 1994, this two-bedroom, two-bath home can be an oceanfront vacation getaway or full-time residence. The interior of the home is 1,925 square feet with a spacious open floor plan, wood-beamed cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting, and windows all around to take advantage of the beachfront views.
22201 Pacific View Dr, Jenner is listed by Kamala Abbott of Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty
