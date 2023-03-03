What you can buy for around $735,000 in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 481 Haehl Street, Cloverdale - $599,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,424 square feet. Lot size: 8,551 square feet. Year built: 1958. Built in 1958, this house has 1,424 square feet of interior space and has updated recessed lighting in the kitchen as well as a new fireplace insert.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. The living room features wooden flooring, the fireplace, and a large window looking out towards the front.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The spacious yard has two patios, a grass area, and a storage shed.

Slide 4 of 18 2405 Summercreek Drive, Santa Rosa - $719,950 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,675 square feet. Lot size: 4,826 square feet. Year built: 2002. This 2-story Christopherson house was built in 2002 and has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a spacious backyard with a custom-built dog house and run.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This open living room is to the right of the entry area of the house and has a high ceiling, wood floors, and a gas fireplace.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. There’s a gazebo for outdoor entertaining, and a yard area that has space for gardening.

Slide 7 of 18 340 Wilson Street, Petaluma - $699,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 838 square feet. Lot size: 4,826 square feet. Year built:1900. This historic house was built in 1900 and fits 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in 838 square feet of space.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. With a limited amount of interior space, the front door opens into a single room that serves as the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The bedrooms are to the right side of the entry.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. The yard is very low maintenance with a covering of bark and 3 raised garden beds.

Slide 10 of 18 4611 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen - $739,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,057 square feet. Lot size: 2,474 square feet. Year built:1935. Built in 1935, this historic house in Glen Ellen has been well-maintained and updated throughout the years including the addition of Solar and air-conditioning.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The living room features wood flooring, an updated gas fireplace, and recessed lighting.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. This is the upper deck with a seating area for outdoor dining or entertaining, and the stairs lead down to the side yard.

Slide 13 of 18 11704 Canyon Drive, Guerneville - $549,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,800 square feet. Lot size: 0.62 acres. Year built: N/A. This Guerneville home is surrounded by Redwoods and includes a new floor, a newer roof, and a backyard with mature fruit trees.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This room has new wooden flooring, built-in bookcases, and a wooden-beam ceiling. There's a staircase for the second floor easily accessible from the hall leading to it.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. The yard is currently set up for entertaining, with plenty of open areas that can be used for gardening if preferred.

Slide 16 of 18 304 Orchard Street, Healdsburg - $749,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,140 square feet. Lot size: 3,999 square feet. Year built: 1977. This one-story home is just a couple of blocks from the Russian river area of Fitch Mountain, and a few minutes away from the downtown plaza. It is in a 55+ community, so it’s not available for every buyer.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The living room features new bamboo flooring, recessed lighting, and an updated gas fireplace.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is very low maintenance, with a sizable deck area at the back of the home.