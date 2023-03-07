Ultra-private Healdsburg house surrounded by redwoods listed for $1,400,000

Built in 1977, the home at 22175 Puccioni Road is on over 10 acres surrounded by redwoods. Located off Mill Creek Road, the property offers privacy, while still being just a few minutes from downtown.
There are three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and over 2,400 square feet of interior space that includes an office, a custom bar, and an extra room that can be used for yoga, music or crafts.
The kitchen is described as for a home cook, with professional appliances including double ovens, stainless steel appliances and access to the outside areas – creating a sense of indoor/outdoor living. Outside there’s a heated spa area and a detached three-car garage that can be used as a workshop.
22175 Puccioni Road, Healdsburg is listed by Ariel Varner of Keller Williams Realty
