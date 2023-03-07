Ultra-private Healdsburg house surrounded by redwoods listed for $1,400,000

Slide 1 of 22 22175 Puccioni Road, Healdsburg - $1,400,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,460 square feet. Lot size: 10.38 acres. Year built: 1977. The architecture of this house resembles a cabin in the surrounding redwoods, with wood siding, a large porch area, and ivy around the front.

Slide 2 of 22 Front walk. To get to the front of the home, there’s a cement walkway at the front of the house that has a sitting area with astroturf and poured flagstones.

Slide 3 of 22 Front door. Keeping with the cabin aesthetic, this house features a custom wooden door.

Slide 4 of 22 Entryway. Going in through the front door, hexagonal tiling and a wooden, open-beamed ceiling can be seen.

Slide 5 of 22 Living room. The use of various woods dominates the living room area including the ceiling beams, side walls, and pine storage closets.

Slide 6 of 22 Bar. This custom-built bar is in a corner area with room to seat 2 people comfortably.

Slide 7 of 22 Kitchen. Though listed as a kitchen for home-cooks, it’s complete with professional-grade stainless steel appliances and a marble countertop. The dining area can be seen on one side near glass doors.

Slide 8 of 22 Sink. There’s a farmhouse-style sink in the kitchen.

Slide 9 of 22 Kitchen. This view showcases the stainless steel refrigerator, custom cabinets, and wood ceiling.

Slide 10 of 22 Dining area. This dining area is right next to the kitchen, can seat 4 people comfortably, and is right next to the sliding doors that give access to the outside patio.

Slide 11 of 22 Bonus room. This spacious room has a fireplace, fan, and new carpeting.

Slide 12 of 22 Office. This home office has plain walls and ceiling, with a three-part window overlooking the redwoods outside.

Slide 13 of 22 Stairway. The stairs to get to the upper floor are tucked behind the wall with the entertainment shelving in the living room.

Slide 14 of 22 Primary bedroom. This bedroom is en-suite and includes a wood burning furnace for warmth.

Slide 15 of 22 Primary bedroom. This view shows that this room has a private patio with sliding glass door for access, and windows throughout for natural lighting.

Slide 16 of 22 Yard. The outdoor area includes a lawn, a patio area for seating or entertaining, and a deck area with a sizable spa.

Slide 17 of 22 Spa. This heated spa is on a deck directly next to the house, and there’s plenty of room for entertaining.

Slide 18 of 22 Garage. This detached 3-car garage can be used to park cars, as a workshop, or both.

Slide 20 of 22 Aerial view. This view of the home shows the house, yard area, and garage.

Slide 21 of 22 Aerial view. This view shows how most of the areas around the house are laid out.

Slide 22 of 22 Aerial view. This overhead view of this home doesn’t outline the 10+ acres this house is on, but does show a garden area set up an a lower hillside, and a gravel trail leading around the back of the home.