Sonoma County houses for sale surrounded by redwoods

Slide 1 of 18 47 Montgomery Street, Camp Meeker - $599,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 936 square feet. Lot size: 4,896 square feet. Year built: 1930. This historic house located in the small town of Camp Meeker is surrounded by redwoods in west county. At 936 square feet, it may have originally been used as a vacation home but has been upgraded through the years and can be a full-time home or a vacation home.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. Though this house is only 936 square feet, the interior space is laid out to be comfortable, usable, and with windows overlooking the redwoods outside.

Slide 3 of 18 Yard. The back of this home includes an expansive deck set up for entertaining with numerous places to sit, a barbeque, and an outdoor dining table.

Slide 4 of 18 16345 Rio Nido Road, Guerneville - $675,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 840 square feet. Lot size: 9,126 square feet. Year built: 1944. Placed at the base of a hillside covered in redwoods, the 1940s house has been well-maintained and looks move-in ready.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. Though this house was built in 1944, upgrades such as new flooring and fresh paint make this living room look like it’s in a much newer home. The windows look out to the redwoods.

Slide 6 of 18 15120 Drake Road, Guerneville - $1,400,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 1,754 square feet. Lot size: 7,976 square feet. Year built: 1993. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is just yards from the Russian River and surrounded by redwoods.

Slide 7 of 18 Living room. This room features a beamed ceiling and windows that span the entire wall, providing uninterrupted views of the redwoods outside.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This living room has a wooden, open-beamed ceiling, wood floors, and glass doors leading out to a deck looking out to the Redwoods.

Slide 12 of 18 Yard. The rear of the house has patios and seating areas. This small, grassed area is right before the trail that leads to the Russian river.

Slide 15 of 18 Yard. This house has a yard that leads directly to the Russian River. Instead of landscaping, there are tubes, kayaks, rafts, or whatever’s needed to enjoy the river.

Slide 16 of 18 Living room. Both the flooring and the wood ceiling wok in conjunction to complement the redwoods around this house, which can be easily viewed through the sizable windows and glass-paned French doors leading out to the deck.

Slide 18 of 18 Deck. The deck goes out into the redwoods, with walkways and stairs leading to different areas in the woods.